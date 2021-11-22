Joel Nouble: Arbroath gaffer Dick Cambell and brother ‘Pink’ are one of a kind – they have me in stitches in every team talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Joel Nouble: Arbroath gaffer Dick Cambell and brother ‘Pink’ are one of a kind – they have me in stitches in every team talk

By Scott Lorimer
November 22 2021, 1.30pm Updated: November 22 2021, 2.52pm
Arbroath manager Dick and assistant Ian 'Pink' Campbell are full of laughs, says Joel Nouble.
Arbroath manager Dick and assistant Ian 'Pink' Campbell are full of laughs, says Joel Nouble.

It’s said that football is a funny old game – and that is literally the case when Dick Campbell and twin brother Ian are involved, according to Arbroath ace Joel Nouble.

Four months into his loan spell at Gayfield, the Livingston forward has opened up on life working under the duo and revealed he’s left in stitches every time they deliver a team talk.

Dick and Ian, known by his nickname ‘Pink’, turned 68 on Monday and are enjoying success at Arbroath, where they’ve held the reigns since 2016.

Nouble was quick to wish them a happy birthday, tweeting two goats, symbolising the ‘greatest of all time’.

‘Unbelievable’ team talks

The English forward gave an insight into the Lichties dressing room on a recent episode of the Arbroath fans’ Smokies & Wine podcast, where he discussed his career to date and how he’s finding life at Gayfield.

The 25-year-old said: “Down south, I’ve been on loan to many teams and in lots of different changing rooms. On the first session, all the boys made me feel welcome.

“Dick, what can I say about Dick? What a character.

“I like a bit of banter so he made me feel welcome from the start.

“I’ve never been in a changing room when I’m laughing during the team talk. You’re meant to be coming on the pitch raring to go, like punching walls, but I come out on the pitch laughing.

“[Dick] and Pink, I don’t think I’ll come across two managers like them.

“The relationship they have is crazy. The team talks they have are unbelievable.”

‘I’m in the tunnel just laughing’

Arbroath are flying high in the Championship and it’s no surprise that the management duo’s methods of motivating their players has translated onto performances on the pitch.

“We played against Dunfermline away and we won 3-0.

Dick and Ian Campbell praise Joel Nouble after he is substituted earlier in the season.

“Before the game, he likes going through player by player, your roles and responsibilities.

“He was going through the whole team and he was in midfield, he was like: ‘Boys, you need to get stuck in, stuck in’ and he was using Pink as a player, so he was pushing Pink and he was looking at him like ‘what do you mean get stuck in?’

“Then Dick puts his hands up to box, and they’re going at each other like that for 30 seconds. I’m laughing and he’s looking at me and goes: ‘Nouble, do you want some as well?’

“He does that right before the pitch and I’m in the tunnel just laughing. He does that every game and I laugh at least once in every team talk.”

Dick Campbell: Arbroath gaffer says Kilmarnock win is in his ‘top 10 results in 33-year career’

More from The Courier