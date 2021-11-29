Peter Grant accuses player of faking illness to go abroad as former Dunfermline boss breaks silence on ‘total disrespect’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Peter Grant accuses player of faking illness to go abroad as former Dunfermline boss breaks silence on ‘total disrespect’

By Alan Temple
November 29 2021, 9.32pm Updated: November 29 2021, 9.38pm
Disappointment: Grant
Disappointment: Grant

Peter Grant has accused an unnamed player of showing ‘total disrespect’ to Dunfermline by faking illness in order to go abroad during his ill-fated tenure as Pars manager.

Grant, 56, appeared on BBC Scotland’s Sportsound programme on Monday evening — his first interview since being dismissed by the East End Park outfit last month.

Discussing some of the challenges he faced in the dugout, the former Celtic and Scotland broke his silence on one breach of discipline within the squad which prompted him to involve club chairman, Ross McArthur.

The individual concerned later departed the club after it was made clear that he would never pull on a Pars jersey again.

Dismissed: Grant

“We played on the Saturday and we got a call on the Monday saying this particular player was ill.

“In this situation, you can’t bring them in. In the olden days, you would bring them in and the doctor would check them and send them home before the rest of the boys came in. You can’t do that now because you Don’t want them near the rest of the players.

“That was fine. I’ve got the utmost trust in that. No problem.

‘He looks great for being unwell’

“Then he comes in on the Thursday with a mask and hat on, which was unusual for him.

“He takes it off and he’s got a haircut and nice suntan. I’m thinking ‘he looks great for being unwell’.

“He plays on Saturday then on the Monday — or Sunday — somebody phones me to ask if I realised that he wasn’t ill, but he was abroad. I said, ‘no’.

“So, I spoke to the chairman [Ross McArthur] and said: ‘he never pulls on our shirt again, whether I’m the manager or not. He’ll never play for me or train with me. It’s up to you — but that’s my decision’.

“This was the night before we played in a big game against Raith Rovers. It was a big call for me because he was going to be playing.

“It showed a total disrespect to the club and the players, especially at a difficult time.”

No excuses

Grant left Dunfermline with the club rooted to the foot of the Championship and the only side in the SPFL without a league win.

And, while he noted ample obstacles, from disciplinary issues to Covid outbreaks, the experienced coach hailed the support he received from the boardroom and insisted he had ‘no excuses’.

Grant said: “The bottom line is you need to win games of football and I couldn’t turn the draws and defeats into victories.”

Ross McArthur opens up on ‘shocking’ attacks which left him ‘embarrassed’ to be Dunfermline chairman: ‘It was criminality’

More from The Courier