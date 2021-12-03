Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stevie Crawford refreshed and ready for East Fife challenge as former Pars boss delivers Dunfermline ‘never say never’

By Alan Temple
December 3 2021, 5.00pm Updated: December 3 2021, 6.45pm
Back in management: Stevie Crawford
Stevie Crawford insists he is refreshed, reinvigorated and ready for the challenge of salvaging East Fife’s League 1 status.

Crawford was appointed Bayview boss on Tuesday, succeeding his former Dunfermline teammate Darren Young in the hot-seat.

It is the 47-year-old’s first managerial role since resigning as Pars gaffer in May, candidly admitting to a sense of burnout after 28 months in charge at East End Park.

However, Crawford’s passion and enthusiasm for his new opportunity in Methil is palpable.

“I needed to take myself away from the game and refresh, and I’ve done a lot of reflection,” he told Courier Sport. “I’m definitely feeling reinvigorated for the challenge.

“The strange thing is, two months [away from football] felt like two years — because I was so used to working and the daily demands I placed on myself at Dunfermline.

“I’m still ambitious, determined and I’ve matured after working with good people at terrific football clubs.

“Of course, that doesn’t guarantee success. Nothing does. But I do know that I can put structures in place and I’ll give everything to be successful.”

‘Never say never’

While warmly welcomed by East Fife fans, Crawford’s appointment was also heralded across the Kingdom.

Dunfermline supporters took to social media in their droves to wish their former boss well, underlining the regard with which he is still held at East End Park.

“There was never anything untoward [in resigning],” added Crawford. “I thought things over, spoke to a few players and came to the conclusion that I didn’t have 100 per cent left in me.

Crawford during his Pars days

“And I would never, ever treat the club, the directors and supporters with the disrespect of giving any less than 100 per cent.

“I received so many positive messages from fans and Dunfermline will always hold an incredibly special place in my heart. Looking to the future, you never say never.”

No excuses

Crawford was back in the game two months after his Dunfermline departure, working as assistant manager to Gary Naysmith at Edinburgh City.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Gary because once you make that decision to step away for a period, it can become difficult to get back to a first-team environment,” he added.

Crawford, left, chats to Naysmith

Crawford had opportunities to take on tempting roles within youth football but knew that — at the right time and with the right club — he still had plenty to give in senior management.

That opportunity came with East Fife and, although five points adrift at the foot of League 1, Crawford is not cowed by the task ahead.

“I don’t want to make excuses,” said Crawford, now in his second spell in charge of the Fifers. “I wouldn’t make them for myself, and I don’t want them from others.

“So let’s get the group playing with smiles on their faces and enjoying their football.

“Then we get to ninth place. That’s our first target before we start thinking about building from there.”

