Stevie Crawford refreshed and ready for East Fife challenge as former Pars boss delivers Dunfermline ‘never say never’

Stevie Crawford insists he is refreshed, reinvigorated and ready for the challenge of salvaging East Fife’s League 1 status.

Crawford was appointed Bayview boss on Tuesday, succeeding his former Dunfermline teammate Darren Young in the hot-seat.

It is the 47-year-old’s first managerial role since resigning as Pars gaffer in May, candidly admitting to a sense of burnout after 28 months in charge at East End Park.

However, Crawford’s passion and enthusiasm for his new opportunity in Methil is palpable.

“I needed to take myself away from the game and refresh, and I’ve done a lot of reflection,” he told Courier Sport. “I’m definitely feeling reinvigorated for the challenge.

East Fife Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Stevie Crawford as our new first-team Manager. 🔗https://t.co/Z2Qoyh7dYS pic.twitter.com/YltrV4bNNi — East Fife FC (@EastFifeFC) November 30, 2021

“The strange thing is, two months [away from football] felt like two years — because I was so used to working and the daily demands I placed on myself at Dunfermline.

“I’m still ambitious, determined and I’ve matured after working with good people at terrific football clubs.

“Of course, that doesn’t guarantee success. Nothing does. But I do know that I can put structures in place and I’ll give everything to be successful.”

‘Never say never’

While warmly welcomed by East Fife fans, Crawford’s appointment was also heralded across the Kingdom.

Dunfermline supporters took to social media in their droves to wish their former boss well, underlining the regard with which he is still held at East End Park.

“There was never anything untoward [in resigning],” added Crawford. “I thought things over, spoke to a few players and came to the conclusion that I didn’t have 100 per cent left in me.

“And I would never, ever treat the club, the directors and supporters with the disrespect of giving any less than 100 per cent.

“I received so many positive messages from fans and Dunfermline will always hold an incredibly special place in my heart. Looking to the future, you never say never.”

No excuses

Crawford was back in the game two months after his Dunfermline departure, working as assistant manager to Gary Naysmith at Edinburgh City.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Gary because once you make that decision to step away for a period, it can become difficult to get back to a first-team environment,” he added.

Crawford had opportunities to take on tempting roles within youth football but knew that — at the right time and with the right club — he still had plenty to give in senior management.

That opportunity came with East Fife and, although five points adrift at the foot of League 1, Crawford is not cowed by the task ahead.

“I don’t want to make excuses,” said Crawford, now in his second spell in charge of the Fifers. “I wouldn’t make them for myself, and I don’t want them from others.

“So let’s get the group playing with smiles on their faces and enjoying their football.

“Then we get to ninth place. That’s our first target before we start thinking about building from there.”