Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails ‘magnificent’ Joel Nouble as he gives update on search for returning Livingston striker’s replacement

Joel Nouble’s impact on Arbroath has been more than just goals and assists, says boss Dick Campbell.

The big English striker has been on loan at the Lichties from Livingston at the start of the season and has played a massive part in the team.

The 25-year-old has featured in all-but-one of Arbroath’s 16 Championship games this season and will be a big loss to the side when he returns to his parent club in the new year.

‘Good on the eye’

Despite Nouble’s height, it’s his control of the ball at his feet and holding up the ball which has proven most effective for the side.

He has netted five times – but the lack of goals as been made up for by another skillset which may not look as impressive on the stats sheets.

Campbell was full of praise for the forward, who will be returning to his parent club in January, after his performance against Partick Thistle at the weekend.

“He couldn’t score though. He’s good on the eye – I’ve just slaughtered him!” he joked.

“In 33 years of management, you used to judge a player by how many assists they had, or how many goals they scored.

“Nowadays with all the systems you play it’s not.

“He takes you up the park and he’s magnificent at it. In the middle to forward third.

“He’s a great lad as well. We’ll miss him. The Arbroath fans love him.”

Search for replacement

The search is on for a replacement for Nouble with another loan signing most likely to come in.

Another arrival from Livingston is a possibility, but Campbell admits he’ll find it difficult to source a quality player to come in.

“I’ve got one or two white rabbits lining up in the hat,” he said.

“It’s a really difficult place to come in and get better players than what I’ve got.

“It would need to be from a higher level.

“No big club would want to give us their best players, and it would need to be their best players to get in to our team.”