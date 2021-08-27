Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

From Chelsea to Cascadia: The incredible football journey of Arbroath’s ‘unique’ loan star Joel Nouble

By Ewan Smith
August 27 2021, 4.55pm
Joel Nouble starred alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Chelsea and has played internationally for Cascadia
Joel Nouble starred alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Chelsea and has played internationally for Cascadia

When Arbroath star Joel Nouble was growing up in south east London he was known to friends as ‘the boy who plays for Chelsea.’

From the age of seven to 14, Nouble was in the same Chelsea youth academy team as England World Cup star Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

But after one fateful phone call to his parents, Nouble’s dreams of a Chelsea breakthrough were shattered.

Nine years on and after starring at 12 clubs and playing international football for the North American region of Cascadia, Nouble believes he has settled in Scotland.

The Livingston star has made an instant impact during a loan spell at Arbroath, with team-mates hailing the ‘unique’ talent of the one-time Stamford Bridge starlet.

Arbroath star Joel Nouble started out at Chelsea

“Everyone knew me at school as the boy who plays for Chelsea,” said Nouble.

“It gave me an identity. At that age you think Chelsea will always be there.

“It’s all I knew from the age of seven to 14.

“At the time Chelsea were the pinnacle of academy football. They were winning everything.

“I was in the same team as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and it’s crazy to see he has been to a World Cup. But it ended suddenly for me.

“Every year, Chelsea would call to let you know you were staying on

.

“I was in my room playing FIFA on the Playstation when my parents told me the bad news.

“It took a while to truly hit me. I’d spent half my life at Chelsea but suddenly it was gone.

“That news can hit you hard and I’m not sure a phone call is the best way to deliver it.

“A lot of youngsters become disillusioned and give up the game.

“But football was my dream and I didn’t want to give up on it.”

Joel Nouble suffered two-year injury hell

While the Chelsea snub knocked Nouble for six, he had a further setback at 19 as a Dagenham & Redbridge player.

A serious cartilage injury saw him miss almost two years of football just weeks after signing his first professional contract.

But while that was one of the lowest points in Nouble’s career, he uses it as inspiration every time he plays the game.

“I went from signing as a pro on the happiest day of my life to an injury nightmare,” said Nouble.

“But I’m a strong character and I use the experience positively.

“I play football with a smile. If I have a bad touch in a game I don’t get down.

“I don’t want to waste a single 90 minutes. I want to enjoy every single second.”

Nouble, 25, is also the first-ever Cascadia international to star for Arbroath.

The London-born attacker played for North West America region in the CONIFA World Cup.

“I qualified through an uncle who is from Cascadia,” said Nouble. “They aren’t in the FIFA rankings but it was an incredible experience.

“I now want to do my best to help Arbroath succeed before seeing what happens next at Livingston.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]