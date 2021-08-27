From Chelsea to Cascadia: The incredible football journey of Arbroath’s ‘unique’ loan star Joel Nouble

When Arbroath star Joel Nouble was growing up in south east London he was known to friends as ‘the boy who plays for Chelsea.’

From the age of seven to 14, Nouble was in the same Chelsea youth academy team as England World Cup star Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

But after one fateful phone call to his parents, Nouble’s dreams of a Chelsea breakthrough were shattered.

Nine years on and after starring at 12 clubs and playing international football for the North American region of Cascadia, Nouble believes he has settled in Scotland.

The Livingston star has made an instant impact during a loan spell at Arbroath, with team-mates hailing the ‘unique’ talent of the one-time Stamford Bridge starlet.

“Everyone knew me at school as the boy who plays for Chelsea,” said Nouble.

“It gave me an identity. At that age you think Chelsea will always be there.

“It’s all I knew from the age of seven to 14.

“At the time Chelsea were the pinnacle of academy football. They were winning everything.

“I was in the same team as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and it’s crazy to see he has been to a World Cup. But it ended suddenly for me.

“Every year, Chelsea would call to let you know you were staying on

“I was in my room playing FIFA on the Playstation when my parents told me the bad news.

“It took a while to truly hit me. I’d spent half my life at Chelsea but suddenly it was gone.

“That news can hit you hard and I’m not sure a phone call is the best way to deliver it.

“A lot of youngsters become disillusioned and give up the game.

“But football was my dream and I didn’t want to give up on it.”

Joel Nouble suffered two-year injury hell

While the Chelsea snub knocked Nouble for six, he had a further setback at 19 as a Dagenham & Redbridge player.

A serious cartilage injury saw him miss almost two years of football just weeks after signing his first professional contract.

But while that was one of the lowest points in Nouble’s career, he uses it as inspiration every time he plays the game.

“I went from signing as a pro on the happiest day of my life to an injury nightmare,” said Nouble.

“But I’m a strong character and I use the experience positively.

“I play football with a smile. If I have a bad touch in a game I don’t get down.

“I don’t want to waste a single 90 minutes. I want to enjoy every single second.”

Nouble, 25, is also the first-ever Cascadia international to star for Arbroath.

The London-born attacker played for North West America region in the CONIFA World Cup.

“I qualified through an uncle who is from Cascadia,” said Nouble. “They aren’t in the FIFA rankings but it was an incredible experience.

“I now want to do my best to help Arbroath succeed before seeing what happens next at Livingston.”