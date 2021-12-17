EXCLUSIVE: John Souttar on ‘mad’ World Cup prospect after Scotland heroics as Rangers and Celtic ‘target’ addresses speculation

An error occurred. Please try again.

John and Harry Souttar could join a select band of brothers at the Qatar World Cup.

With Scotland and Australia both aiming to book their place at the Middle-East showpiece, it raises the tantalising prospect of the siblings crossing swords.

Jerome and Kevin-Prince Boateng found themselves in that unique situation when Germany and Ghana squared off at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

The Xhaka brothers, Granit and Taulant, were on opposite sides when Switzerland faced Albania at Euro 2016.

However, it remains a footballing rarity — and one that would mean the world to Souttars’ parents Jack and Heather, with the latter hailing from Down Under.

“It would be mad if we got to that stage,” smiled Souttar.

“For either of us to play in a World Cup would be a dream personally, and for the family.

“But there are a lot of ifs and buts before either of us can think seriously about that.

“I just need to keep playing well for my club because those playoffs are going to be massive games for the country and I want to be involved in them.”

Career highlight

Indeed, there are sizeable obstacles to be overcome, not least Harry’s ongoing recovery from a devastating knee injury and subsequent surgery.

Scotland, meanwhile, face mouth-watering playoffs against Ukraine and — should Steve Clarke’s charges progress — the winners of Austria’s encounter with Wales.

But there is nothing to fear following a breathless, unforgettable win over Denmark last month, in which Souttar opened the scoring.

“That was the best moment I’ve had in my career, without a doubt,” Souttar continued. “It was crazy.

“It was my first game back since being sent off for Scotland against Israel [September 2018]. So, that was in my mind for two years.

“Because it was the last thing I did in a Scotland shirt, you think, ‘that can’t be my last game for Scotland!’

“To put that to bed — and with my family being there and seeing what it meant to them — was a special moment.”

Souttar added: “Everyone is behind Scotland just now and it does make a difference.

“There were about 17,000 fans at Hampden for my first appearance [against Belgium]. After growing up watching a bouncing Hampden, you maybe think, ‘that’s not what I grew up watching’.

“But in that Denmark game, it WAS like that.

“I still remember speaking to Craigy Gordon after the game and he said: ‘That’s the best I can ever remember here’.”

Handling transfer talk

As Souttar shines for Scotland, he continues to be a star man for Hearts.

Out of contract at the end of this season, he has been linked with Rangers and Celtic, while it is understood the number of English clubs monitoring his situation has reached double-figures.

Souttar has dealt with speculation since he was a teenage wonder-kid at Dundee United but readily admits he is better equipped to shrug it off now after myriad challenges in his career.

“Before my injuries, I think it would have affected me more,” Souttar added.

“Now, I don’t take anything for granted. I go into every game completely focused on the match and what I need to do.

“Everything else gets blanked out because I’m just thankful to be on the pitch.

“The older I get, and the experiences I’ve picked up, the easier it has got to deal with speculation.

“I’m loving my football just now. To be playing without any worries about injuries is brilliant — it’s the best I’ve felt in my career, physically — and that’s all the matters.”