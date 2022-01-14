Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Stefan McCluskey: Forfar boss delighted to tie joint-top scorer to new deal

By Scott Lorimer
January 14 2022, 4.58pm
Stefan McCluskey has penned a new deal to keep him with Forfar until the end of the 2022/23 season.
Stefan McCluskey has penned a new deal to keep him with Forfar until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Forfar Athletic have moved quickly to tie down joint-top goalscorer Stefan McCluskey for another year – before his form attracted inevitable interest from other clubs.

The experienced striker has put pen to paper on a contract extension until the end of the 2022/23 season.

McCluskey has netted eight times so far this campaign in twenty appearances as the Loons bid to return to League One at the first time of asking.

‘Versatile player’

Boss Gary Irvine was delighted to secure the veteran’s services.

“Any player that adds goals to their name no doubt brings attention and people take notice of it,” he told Courier Sport.

“It was important for myself to realise that.

“I’ve got a very good relationship with Stefan and have always known what he can offer.

“He’s versatile and can play in a good few positions.

“All of those attributes add to possible interests and it was important that the club managed to tie him down and I’m delighted it happened.”

Irvine believes the extension is just-reward for the attacker who joined the Station Park side in the summer.

‘Delighted for him’

McCluskey will now hope to add more goals to his tally as Forfar look to close the gap on Kelty Hearts.

“It was important that I rewarded Stefan with the season he’s had so far,” Irvine said.

“He has played big part in it, scoring good goals for us and we’re looking for him to continue that on the rest of this season and next season as well.

“I’m delighted for him; he’s worked really hard for it. It’s a real good one for the club as well.”

Forfar player-manager Gary Irvine
Forfar player-manager Gary Irvine

Meanwhile, Irvine is still assessing his options as he looks to strengthen his midfield and attacking options.

However the departures of Michael Travis, Mark Gallagher and Steven Doris this week does not necessarily mean space has opened up for three new additions.

“We were very well covered defensively anyway, that’s the reason why Michael wanted to get himself playing regularly somewhere.

“Mark and Steven were midfield and attacking options but I’m always looking at attacking options to help the squad for the rest of the season. I’ll continue to do that.

“But at this moment in time there is nothing concrete or anything to report.”

Darren Whyte: Forfar ace opens up on hellish 446 day recovery from cruciate injury and why he’ll be forever grateful to the club

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier