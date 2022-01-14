Stefan McCluskey: Forfar boss delighted to tie joint-top scorer to new deal

An error occurred. Please try again.

Forfar Athletic have moved quickly to tie down joint-top goalscorer Stefan McCluskey for another year – before his form attracted inevitable interest from other clubs.

The experienced striker has put pen to paper on a contract extension until the end of the 2022/23 season.

McCluskey has netted eight times so far this campaign in twenty appearances as the Loons bid to return to League One at the first time of asking.

‘Versatile player’

Boss Gary Irvine was delighted to secure the veteran’s services.

“Any player that adds goals to their name no doubt brings attention and people take notice of it,” he told Courier Sport.

“It was important for myself to realise that.

“I’ve got a very good relationship with Stefan and have always known what he can offer.

“He’s versatile and can play in a good few positions.

“All of those attributes add to possible interests and it was important that the club managed to tie him down and I’m delighted it happened.”

Irvine believes the extension is just-reward for the attacker who joined the Station Park side in the summer.

‘Delighted for him’

McCluskey will now hope to add more goals to his tally as Forfar look to close the gap on Kelty Hearts.

“It was important that I rewarded Stefan with the season he’s had so far,” Irvine said.

“He has played big part in it, scoring good goals for us and we’re looking for him to continue that on the rest of this season and next season as well.

“I’m delighted for him; he’s worked really hard for it. It’s a real good one for the club as well.”

Meanwhile, Irvine is still assessing his options as he looks to strengthen his midfield and attacking options.

However the departures of Michael Travis, Mark Gallagher and Steven Doris this week does not necessarily mean space has opened up for three new additions.

“We were very well covered defensively anyway, that’s the reason why Michael wanted to get himself playing regularly somewhere.

“Mark and Steven were midfield and attacking options but I’m always looking at attacking options to help the squad for the rest of the season. I’ll continue to do that.

“But at this moment in time there is nothing concrete or anything to report.”