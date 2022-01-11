Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forfar boss Gary Irvine eyes up attacking additions as Aberdeen midfielder’s loan cut short

By Scott Lorimer
January 11 2022, 4.57pm
Mark Gallagher's season long loan at Forfar has been cut short.
Gary Irvine has revealed he is looking to add more attacking options to his Forfar squad as they continue in their push for promotion.

The Loons are down two men after Steven Doris announced his retirement from football while Mark Gallagher’s season-long loan from Aberdeen has been cut short.

Forfar confirmed today that the season-long agreement between the clubs for the 20-year-old had been terminated by mutual consent.

Irvine now has space in his squad to add two more players.

Attacking options

Forfar will look to make use of the extended window for temporary domestic transfers for lower league clubs up to February 28.

“We’re a few bodies down through Covid and through different reasons,” Irvine said.

“Mark Gallagher’s loan has ended and he’ll go back to Aberdeen. That makes us a midfielder down.

“I’ll definitely be trying to add to the squad in the top end of the pitch.

“We’ve got good cover defensively, but I’ll look to add to midfield and attacking areas as well.”

Crucial Annan clash

Forfar sit second in the league just two points ahead of in-form Annan, who they face this weekend.

The Galabankies have not lost a game since November but Irvine is hopeful his side will be able to rebuild some momentum from last weekend’s 3-2 victory, following two defeats on the bounce.

“We’ve picked up two wins against them so far,” he said.

“We know the form that they are in, they are probably the in-form team in the league.

“We’ll go down there with our confidence back on track and we keep building in this quarter.”

