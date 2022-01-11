Forfar boss Gary Irvine eyes up attacking additions as Aberdeen midfielder’s loan cut short

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gary Irvine has revealed he is looking to add more attacking options to his Forfar squad as they continue in their push for promotion.

The Loons are down two men after Steven Doris announced his retirement from football while Mark Gallagher’s season-long loan from Aberdeen has been cut short.

Forfar confirmed today that the season-long agreement between the clubs for the 20-year-old had been terminated by mutual consent.

Irvine now has space in his squad to add two more players.

Attacking options

Forfar will look to make use of the extended window for temporary domestic transfers for lower league clubs up to February 28.

“We’re a few bodies down through Covid and through different reasons,” Irvine said.

“Mark Gallagher’s loan has ended and he’ll go back to Aberdeen. That makes us a midfielder down.

“I’ll definitely be trying to add to the squad in the top end of the pitch.

“We’ve got good cover defensively, but I’ll look to add to midfield and attacking areas as well.”

Crucial Annan clash

Forfar sit second in the league just two points ahead of in-form Annan, who they face this weekend.

The Galabankies have not lost a game since November but Irvine is hopeful his side will be able to rebuild some momentum from last weekend’s 3-2 victory, following two defeats on the bounce.

“We’ve picked up two wins against them so far,” he said.

“We know the form that they are in, they are probably the in-form team in the league.

“We’ll go down there with our confidence back on track and we keep building in this quarter.”