Arbroath 1-0 Kilmarnock: Lichties see off nearest rivals to go four points clear at top again

A solo Jack Hamilton goal extended Arbroath’s lead at the top of the Championship to four points after a 1-0 win over nearest rivals Kilmarnock.

Around 600 Killie fans travelled to the Angus coast to see their side overtake the Gayfield side at the top of the table.

But they were left to take the 120 mile trip back home with their tales between their legs after a gutsy Arbroath display.

The home side weren’t really troubled in the first half with Killie just mustering one shot in the opening moments.

Jack Hamilton then silenced the noisy Killie support behind the goal on 56 minutes with a solo goal after winning the ball back and firing passed a Zach Hemming – who really should have held on to the ball.

The home side were reduced to ten men late on when James Craigen was shown a straight red but they held on to extend their position at the top.

Team news

Arbroath made just the one change to their side who faced Darvel in their last game, nearly two weeks ago.

Nicky Low returned to the starting line up while Liam Henderson dropped to the bench.

The visitors made three changes to their side with Chris Stokes and Jason Naismith returning to the team, while Dean Campbell made his debut after joining from Aberdeen on Thursday.

First half

It was almost the perfect start for Killie as Danny Mackay attempted a speculative effort from distance after noticing Derek Gaston off his line, but the keeper was quick to get back and scoop up the ball.

But that effort turned out to be the visitor’s only sight of goal for most of the half.

KIllie penned in the Lichties in the opening period and Arbroath had to be patient to get out of their half at times, and their first strike came on 11 minutes.

Under pressure Jack Hamilton chested the ball down for Scott Stewart who volleyed wide from the edge of the box.

Arbroath began to grow in confidence after their first attempt on goal and started to pass the ball with more purpose.

Dick Campbell’s side had another close chance on 28 minutes when Jason Thomson saw his shot roll wide of the Killie post after clever work from Jack Hamilton allowed Michael McKenna to swing in a cross.

The ball bobbled along the box finding its way to the right back whose effort went agonisingly wide.

Nicky Low was the next Lichtie to attempt a shot but his effort from distance, although packed with some venom, was straight down the throat of Killie keeper Zach Hemming.

The Ayrshire side enjoyed a rare attacking opportunity with some neat one-touch football resulting in Mackay taking a shot on the edge of the box.

Gaston spilled the ball but was able to recollect it despite the on rushing Killie forward.

On the stroke of half-time Nicky Low joined Scott Stewart in the book after scything down Dean Campbell on the half way line.

That was the last action of the half, with the home side looking more than comfortable.

Second half

Killie came out for the second half slightly more positive but the Arbroath centre-back pairing of Ricky Little and Thomas O’Brien proved a rock to get through.

The home side were dealt a blow when talisman Michael McKenna was forced off due to injury on 53 minutes.

The league’s top scorer was involved in an innocuous coming together with Brandon Haunstrup on the half way line. McKenna attempted to play in but was replaced by Liam Henderson.

Arbroath got their opening goal immediately after the substitution with a piece of brilliant individual play from Jack Hamilton.

The Livi loanee won the ball in the Killie half and ran at the defence, before firing a shot at the Killie goal.

It looked as if Hemming had managed to save the ball but the visiting fans behind the goal were silenced when the ball was spilled into the back of the net.

Arbroath were so close to making it 2-0 on 78 minutes when keeper Hemming atoned for his earlier error some how denying Jack Hamilton from two yards out.

The Lichties had to see out the final moments of the game with ten men after substitute James Craigen was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge on the edge of the Killie box.

The midfielder pounced for a loose ball but referee David Munro deemed the challenge on Rory McKenzie was dangerous and sent Craigen for an early bath.

Wave after wave of late Killie pressure came but the home side were able to deal with everything thrown at them and held on for a well-deserved victory.