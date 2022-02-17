‘Family atmosphere’ at Arbroath sold move to Michael Bakare as he settles in to digs with fellow new boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Family atmosphere’ at Arbroath sold move to Michael Bakare as he settles in to digs with fellow new boy

By Scott Lorimer
February 17 2022, 8.00am
Michael Bakare says the 'family vibe' at Arbroath sold the move to him.

New boy Michael Barake says the family atmosphere at Arbroath is what sold the club to him as he looks to bring is own up to Scotland.

The 35-year-old, who has played for a long list of clubs, put pen to paper on a deal with the Championship leaders until the end of the season.

He had only just arrived in Scotland, but is already eyeing up potential homes in the area for his wife and two young children to move into as he aims to stay with the Lichties into next season.

‘Family vibe’

For now, his own family are still in London but can’t wait to join him.

“I got a call from my agent, and he asked if I fancied going up to Scotland,” Bakare told Courier Sport of his move.

Michael Bakare in action for Welling United in 2015.

“I experienced a warmth and a family vibe here. The manager and players were honest.

“It was a no-brainer for me. They’re top of the league and I thought I would come and try to help out and join the party.

“The gaffers know I want to come and do well and stay for next season.

“In that case, hopefully my family will come up to Scotland and spend time here as well.

“They can’t wait to come up. As I’ve just arrived, I’m just trying to settle down but I’m looking forward to them coming to a game.”

Life in Scotland

For now, Bakare is lodging with fellow new recruit Sam Ford in a flat just a stone’s throw from the Lichties’ training base in Perth.

The pair both played in Iceland, but their paths never crossed until now and both are settling into life in Scotland well.

“It has been great,” he said. “It is so much easier to get around than in London. One mile takes you about 30 minutes there.

Michael Bakare is lodging with fellow Arbroath new boy Sam Ford.

“Sam played in Iceland as well. He was someone I knew about because we were in the same league.

“Coming up here, when I met the gaffer was the first time I met Sam.

“He’s been cool, a good lad and focused who wants to do well.

“He’s quiet, low maintenance. That’s always good.

“As a footballer, you’re used to rooming with people on away trips so it’s not unusual.”

‘I’ll be ready’

The former Connah’s Quay Nomads striker was given his debut in the final moments of the side’s 3-1 defeat to Hibs.

But Bakare knows full well he may have to be patient to get his opportunity in the high-flying Arbroath side.

“The key thing is that the team keeps winning,” he said. “If I’m called upon, I’ll be ready.

“I want to play as much as possible, but I’ve joined a team that’s already successful every week.

“It’s going to be tough to get into the winning team. That’s the way it works.

“But I know I have qualities that can contribute and I hope I can show that whenever the manager wants to put me in.”

