Dick Campbell gives insight into new Arbroath signing and provides positive team news ahead of Hibs Scottish Cup clash

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell says the ‘experience’ brought with new boy Michael Bakare could stand them in could stead as the head towards the end of the season.

On Friday, the Lichties announced the signing of the former Connah’s Quay Nomads forward who has joined up with the team for the rest of the campaign.

The 35-year-old has played at various clubs throughout his career, most recently at Isthmian League Premier Division side Leatherhead.

Bakare adds an extra option to the Arbroath attack to compliment the likes of Jack Hamilton, Craig Wighton, Luke Donnelly, Dale Hilson, Bobby Linn and fellow new addition Sam Ford.

Campbell was happy to get his man on board.

“He can link the play, he’s strong,” he told Courier Sport.

“He’s an experienced player who can play wide on the right or the left.

“Michael’s joined us until the end of the season and hopefully he’ll have a part to play.

“He’s got great experience and we might need that in the run to the end of the season.”

Team news for Hibs clash

Meanwhile, Campbell has revealed that central defender Thomas O’Brien has recovered from an ankle knock picked up in the 2-2 draw with Hamilton on Wednesday.

O’Brien looked in pain after a challenge with Accies’ David Moyo towards the end of the first half.

The 30-year-old managed to play on but was replaced at half-time by Liam Henderson.

The Arbroath boss confirmed that his defender looks set to feature against Hibs in front of the TV cameras and packed crowd at Gayfield.

“The team on Sunday will be along the same lines,” Campbell said.

“It’s just another game for us but will be a great one for the fans.

“We’re five points clear in our league campaign. No matter what happens on Sunday, we’ve had a fabulous season.

“There’s nothing that worries me about Sunday’s game. We just need to go out and play and try our best.”