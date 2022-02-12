Dick Campbell gives insight into new Arbroath signing and provides positive team news ahead of Hibs Scottish Cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dick Campbell gives insight into new Arbroath signing and provides positive team news ahead of Hibs Scottish Cup clash

By Scott Lorimer
February 12 2022, 8.00am
Dick Campbell is looking forward to facing Hibs this weekend.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell says the ‘experience’ brought with new boy Michael Bakare could stand them in could stead as the head towards the end of the season.

On Friday, the Lichties announced the signing of the former Connah’s Quay Nomads forward who has joined up with the team for the rest of the campaign.

Bakare has already had a flavour of Scottish football, scoring in the 2019 Irn Bru Cup Final for Connah's Quay Nomads against Ross County.
The 35-year-old has played at various clubs throughout his career, most recently at Isthmian League Premier Division side Leatherhead.

Bakare signing

Bakare adds an extra option to the Arbroath attack to compliment the likes of Jack Hamilton, Craig Wighton, Luke Donnelly, Dale Hilson, Bobby Linn and fellow new addition Sam Ford.

Campbell was happy to get his man on board.

“He can link the play, he’s strong,” he told Courier Sport.

“He’s an experienced player who can play wide on the right or the left.

“Michael’s joined us until the end of the season and hopefully he’ll have a part to play.

“He’s got great experience and we might need that in the run to the end of the season.”

Team news for Hibs clash

Meanwhile, Campbell has revealed that central defender Thomas O’Brien has recovered from an ankle knock picked up in the 2-2 draw with Hamilton on Wednesday.

O’Brien looked in pain after a challenge with Accies’ David Moyo towards the end of the first half.

Thomas O'Brien looks to have overcome an ankle knock.
The 30-year-old managed to play on but was replaced at half-time by Liam Henderson.

The Arbroath boss confirmed that his defender looks set to feature against Hibs in front of the TV cameras and packed crowd at Gayfield.

“The team on Sunday will be along the same lines,” Campbell said.

“It’s just another game for us but will be a great one for the fans.

“We’re five points clear in our league campaign. No matter what happens on Sunday, we’ve had a fabulous season.

“There’s nothing that worries me about Sunday’s game. We just need to go out and play and try our best.”

