What channel is Arbroath v Hibs on? Kick off time, TV details and quarter-final draw date

By Scott Lorimer
February 11 2022, 10.47am
Arbroath will be looking to cause a Scottish Cup upset when Hibs visit on Sunday.
Arbroath host Hibs in front of the TV cameras in the Scottish Cup this Sunday with the Lichties looking to continue their dream season.

The game comes four days after the Gayfield side’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Hamilton, which sent them five points clear at the top of the Championship.

A last-minute Michael McKenna penalty saved Dick Campbell’s side from just their second home defeat this season.

Arbroath will go into the cup clash against the Hibees in confident mood with just one defeat in seventeen games.

A late Michael McKenna penalty rescued a point for Arbroath on Wednesday.
They earned their right to face the Leith outfit by overcoming Darvel 3-0 in the previous round.

Their Premiership rivals, meanwhile, will be looking to avoid an upset. However, boss Shaun Maloney goes into the tricky Gayfield encounter without a win in six games.

Hibs’ last victory came as they struggled to get past Cove Rangers, eventually beating the League One side 1-0 after extra time.

All eyes will be on the Angus coast this weekend for the intriguing encounter.

When is the game on?

The Arbroath v Hibs Scottish Cup game at Gayfield kicks off at 12.30pm on Sunday February 13.

Tickets can still be purchased from the Arbroath website for supporters looking to attend the fixture.

Is Arbroath v Hibs on TV?

The Gayfield clash will be shown live on BBC One Scotland, with coverage starting at 12.15pm.

Sky, Virgin and Freesat viewers can view the game on channel 101. While Freeview viewers can select channel 1.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
A highlights show will broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel for those who can’t watch the game at the time.

This will be aired from 7.15pm on Virgin and Freesat: 108, Sky channel 115, and channel 9 on Freeview.

Is there a stream available?

If you can’t make it to a TV screen, the BBC Scotland Sport website and app will stream live coverage of the game.

When is the quarter-final draw?

Should Sunday’s game end all square after 90 minutes, extra time will be played to find a winner.

If there is still no winner, penalty kicks will decide the winner of the tie, who will go into the draw for the quarter finals.

That draw will take place on BBC Scotland on Monday evening, after the final fifth round fixture between Peterhead and Dundee.

