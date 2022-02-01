Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath v Hibs: Scottish Cup ticket prices revealed for Gayfield clash

By Scott Lorimer
February 1 2022, 2.19pm Updated: February 1 2022, 4.33pm
Arbroath will host Hibs at Gayfield in the Scottish Cup.

Arbroath have revealed ticket prices for the upcoming Scottish Cup clash with Hibs with briefs now on sale.

The Lichties will take on their Premiership opponents on Sunday February 13 at Gayfield in the fifth round.

Dick Campbell’s side booked their place in the last 16 with a comfortable 3-0 win over Darvel to set up the mouth-watering tie.

It will be the first meeting of the sides since a League Cup clash in 2019, where the Edinburgh side won 3-0.

The game has been chosen for live broadcast and will be shown on BBC Scotland.

The club still expects a large crowd for the 12.30pm kick off to see if the high-flying Lichties can cause a cup upset.

Ticket prices

Tickets for the clash have now gone on sale and prices are as follows:

  • £20 – Adult (Over 18)
  • £14 – Concessions (Over 65, Students, Juvenile, Disabled with Carer – Carer does not need to purchase a ticket)
  • £23 – Parent and Child (U12)
  • £25 – Parent and 2 Children (U12)

Fans have been warned that there will be no cash turnstiles in operation with briefs to be purchased in advance via the Arbroath website.

Arbroath are also advising fans that the home and away ends will switch, on police advice.

Lichties will now occupy the harbour end of the ground, while Hibees will stand at the Pleasureland side.

A statement from the club added: “With a large crowd expected and after consulting with Police Scotland it was felt reversing the normal segregation arrangement for this match was deemed necessary.”

Arbroath ‘fairytale’ given spotlight in latest viral Footy Adventures YouTube episode

