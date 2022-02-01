Arbroath v Hibs: Scottish Cup ticket prices revealed for Gayfield clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have revealed ticket prices for the upcoming Scottish Cup clash with Hibs with briefs now on sale.

The Lichties will take on their Premiership opponents on Sunday February 13 at Gayfield in the fifth round.

Dick Campbell’s side booked their place in the last 16 with a comfortable 3-0 win over Darvel to set up the mouth-watering tie.

It will be the first meeting of the sides since a League Cup clash in 2019, where the Edinburgh side won 3-0.

The game has been chosen for live broadcast and will be shown on BBC Scotland.

The club still expects a large crowd for the 12.30pm kick off to see if the high-flying Lichties can cause a cup upset.

Ticket prices

Tickets for the clash have now gone on sale and prices are as follows:

£20 – Adult (Over 18)

£14 – Concessions (Over 65, Students, Juvenile, Disabled with Carer – Carer does not need to purchase a ticket)

£23 – Parent and Child (U12)

£25 – Parent and 2 Children (U12)

Fans have been warned that there will be no cash turnstiles in operation with briefs to be purchased in advance via the Arbroath website.

Arbroath are also advising fans that the home and away ends will switch, on police advice.

Lichties will now occupy the harbour end of the ground, while Hibees will stand at the Pleasureland side.

A statement from the club added: “With a large crowd expected and after consulting with Police Scotland it was felt reversing the normal segregation arrangement for this match was deemed necessary.”