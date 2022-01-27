Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee and Arbroath Scottish Cup ties moved for TV

By George Cran
January 27 2022, 12.05pm Updated: January 27 2022, 12.38pm
Scottish Cup TV selections: James McPake's Dundee and Dick Campbell's Arbroath will be shown live in the fifth round.
Dundee fans unable to make the trip North to Peterhead for the Scottish Cup fifth-round tie will be able to take in all the action live on TV.

As will any Arbroath fan who can’t get to Gayfield for their home clash with Premiership Hibs after the BBC selected the two Tayside outfits to show on the box.

Celtic’s home clash with Raith Rovers and Rangers’ trip to Annan have both been picked up by Premier Sports.

Dick Campbell’s Championship leaders against Shaun Maloney’s Hibees is seen widely as one of the ties of the round.

Arbroath celebrate their second goal against Darvel
Arbroath celebrate their second goal to see off Darvel in round four.

And the Beeb think so, too, after moving the game to Sunday February 13, and a 12.30pm kick-off.

James McPake’s Dark Blues head to the Blue Toon after seeing off another League One side in Dumbarton in round four.

A Leigh Griffiths penalty was enough to book passage to the last-16 and they will be hoping for a similar result at Balmoor.

Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths scores from the spot against Dumbarton.

That would secure their first Scottish Cup quarter-final since 2015-16.

The clash, though, will be a night game and will complete the round on Monday February 14, with a 7.45pm kick-off live on BBC Scotland.

TV selections in full:

Annan Athletic v Rangers (Premiers Sports, Saturday Feb 12, 5.30pm)

Arbroath v Hibernian (BBC Scotland, Sunday Feb 13, 12.30pm)

Celtic v Raith Rovers (Premier Sports, Sunday Feb 13, 4pm)

Peterhead v Dundee (BBC Scotland, Monday Feb 14, 7.45pm)

 

