Dundee and Arbroath Scottish Cup ties moved for TV

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee fans unable to make the trip North to Peterhead for the Scottish Cup fifth-round tie will be able to take in all the action live on TV.

As will any Arbroath fan who can’t get to Gayfield for their home clash with Premiership Hibs after the BBC selected the two Tayside outfits to show on the box.

Celtic’s home clash with Raith Rovers and Rangers’ trip to Annan have both been picked up by Premier Sports.

Dick Campbell’s Championship leaders against Shaun Maloney’s Hibees is seen widely as one of the ties of the round.

And the Beeb think so, too, after moving the game to Sunday February 13, and a 12.30pm kick-off.

James McPake’s Dark Blues head to the Blue Toon after seeing off another League One side in Dumbarton in round four.

A Leigh Griffiths penalty was enough to book passage to the last-16 and they will be hoping for a similar result at Balmoor.

That would secure their first Scottish Cup quarter-final since 2015-16.

The clash, though, will be a night game and will complete the round on Monday February 14, with a 7.45pm kick-off live on BBC Scotland.

TV selections in full:

Annan Athletic v Rangers (Premiers Sports, Saturday Feb 12, 5.30pm)

Arbroath v Hibernian (BBC Scotland, Sunday Feb 13, 12.30pm)

Celtic v Raith Rovers (Premier Sports, Sunday Feb 13, 4pm)

Peterhead v Dundee (BBC Scotland, Monday Feb 14, 7.45pm)