If you think about it, February 14 is probably one of the most unusual days of the year.

It’s just a day, a number on the calendar, yet it has the ability to make us feel a whole host of emotions – from desire to desperation.

And when Valentine’s Day comes around while we are in relationships, it can be stressful to know how to act, what to say or do.

Valentine’s Day ideas for 2022 – if it’s your first

If you’ve not been with your partner for that long, you might not know if they expect the whole dinner, drinks and gift combo when it comes to February 14, or if a smaller gesture will suffice.

So, here are some tips on how to get it right – first time:

1. Err on the side of caution

If you’re not entirely sure of their stance on Valentine’s Day, it’s probably safe to go with either a gift or dinner. You don’t want to come on too strong but, equally, you ought to show them you care.

A necklace, bracelet or bangle is always a good idea for a first time Valentine’s gift. It shows you’ve put in some thought, without being quite as intense as a Valentine’s Day ring.

Walker Luxury Jeweller has a beautiful selection of necklaces to suit a number of budgets, including this gorgeous Georg Jensen heart pendant – sure to win you some points on February 14.

2. Be considerate

What’s their favourite meal? If you’re not entirely sure, cook them something you know they like. If you take them out, choose a restaurant they’ve expressed an interest in or somewhere that serves their favourite cuisine.

If you’re buying them a gift, try to get something you’ve seen them admire in the past. When you last walked past a jeweller, did they eye up anything in the window?

3. Confess your love – if the time is right

Say it has been a few months and you and your partner are definitely in “L-Bomb” territory, Valentine’s Day is a great choice of day to say you love them for the first time.

It’s cute, just the right amount of cheesy, and you’re much more likely to remember the moment if it’s on as memorable a date as February 14.

Make Valentine’s feel special – even if you’re old-timers

Now, if you have been with your partner for a considerable amount of time, you’ll have spent many a Valentine’s Day together.

This could mean you’re an old hand at V-Day and you know exactly what you’re doing. Or, it could mean you feel the pressure to make Valentine’s Day 2022 the best yet.

Here are some tips and tricks to really pull it out the bag this time around:

4. Write a Valentine’s Day love letter

Is there anything more romantic than receiving a hand-written letter from the person you love?

In this fast-paced digital age, it’s easy to overlook the loveliness of spending time with a pen and paper, putting real thought into the words you write.

Letters can be kept and re-read forever, so giving one to your partner is a symbol of your long-lasting love for them.

5. Pop the question

If you’ve been thinking about it, and it is the right time for you and your partner, February 14 is the perfect day to get engaged.

Why? Well, it’s already a universally romantic date, so whether you’re in a restaurant, bar or street, you’re bound to be surrounded by lovey-dovey décor, music or shop windows.

What’s more, it means your Valentine’s present is taken care of. And the gift of an engagement ring is going to be hard to beat!

And, if faces with this Skye Pear engagement ring from Walker Luxury Jeweller, your partner is sure to give you the answer you’re looking for.

Need more Valentine’s Day inspiration? Visit the Walker Luxury Jeweller website or make an appointment at the shop in Dundee for a huge range of gorgeous, timeless jewellery to suit a range of tastes and budgets.