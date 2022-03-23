Dunfermline boss John Hughes provides Lewis McCann and Steven Lawless injury update as ‘brilliant’ Deniz Mehmet hailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dunfermline boss John Hughes provides Lewis McCann and Steven Lawless injury update as ‘brilliant’ Deniz Mehmet hailed

By Scott Lorimer
March 23 2022, 10.00pm
John Hughes has provided updates on the injuries to Lewis McCann and Steven Lawless.

Dunfermline look set to be boosted by the return of Lewis McCann from injury for the trip to face Inverness on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was absent from the squad as they ran out 4-1 winners over Partick Thistle on Tuesday night.

McCann injured his shoulder while scoring the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Morton on Friday but hadn’t recovered in time for the rearranged clash.

Knock: McCann nurses his shoulder

The young forward was seen at East End Park on Tuesday with his arm in a sling but he looks set to return to the squad at the weekend.

Hughes also sought to reassure supporters about the injury to Steven Lawless.

The stand-in skipper required several minutes of attention in the closing moments of the win over Partick.

Lawless had to be aided from the field with blood pouring from his face following an innocuous coming together with the Jags’ Kyle Turner.

However, the 30-year-old should be patched up and will be available once more.

“Steven took a wee cut to the eye, so he’ll need a couple of stitches,” Hughes said.

“[Lewis] will be ready to go on Saturday. There’s dislocation or anything like that, just ligament damage.”

Mehmet praise

Meanwhile, Hughes was also full of praise for returning goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.

The 29-year-old stopper was thrust into his first appearance since August, following a finger injury, in the absence of number one Jakub Stolarczyk.

The former Dundee United keeper looks set to retain his position in the goal with the young Pole still away on international duty.

“He was brilliant,” the Pars boss said of Mehmet’s return.

“We had a dilemma there because he’s not done too much.

“That goes down to the staff and Neil [Alexander] for working him.

“We put him through his paces in small-sided games. Particularly from coming back from his injury, I thought he was very good.”

