Dunfermline boss John Hughes provides Lewis McCann and Steven Lawless injury update as ‘brilliant’ Deniz Mehmet hailed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline look set to be boosted by the return of Lewis McCann from injury for the trip to face Inverness on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was absent from the squad as they ran out 4-1 winners over Partick Thistle on Tuesday night.

McCann injured his shoulder while scoring the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Morton on Friday but hadn’t recovered in time for the rearranged clash.

The young forward was seen at East End Park on Tuesday with his arm in a sling but he looks set to return to the squad at the weekend.

Hughes also sought to reassure supporters about the injury to Steven Lawless.

The stand-in skipper required several minutes of attention in the closing moments of the win over Partick.

Lawless had to be aided from the field with blood pouring from his face following an innocuous coming together with the Jags’ Kyle Turner.

However, the 30-year-old should be patched up and will be available once more.

“Steven took a wee cut to the eye, so he’ll need a couple of stitches,” Hughes said.

Thanks for all the messages, they’re appreciated!!

Just a wee scratch, had worse off the kids 👀, Be sound for the wknd hopefully 👍🏻 — Steven Lawless (@StevenLawless91) March 23, 2022

“[Lewis] will be ready to go on Saturday. There’s dislocation or anything like that, just ligament damage.”

Mehmet praise

Meanwhile, Hughes was also full of praise for returning goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.

The 29-year-old stopper was thrust into his first appearance since August, following a finger injury, in the absence of number one Jakub Stolarczyk.

The former Dundee United keeper looks set to retain his position in the goal with the young Pole still away on international duty.

“He was brilliant,” the Pars boss said of Mehmet’s return.

“We had a dilemma there because he’s not done too much.

“That goes down to the staff and Neil [Alexander] for working him.

“We put him through his paces in small-sided games. Particularly from coming back from his injury, I thought he was very good.”