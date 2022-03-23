3 Dunfermline talking points: Sweet strikes, Dom Thomas and the belief is back at East End Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline gave their Championship survival hopes a massive boost with a resounding 4-1 win over promotion-chasing Partick Thistle.

Without a win in seven, the Pars were desperate for a result to instil some belief, and boy was it some victory – full of drive and energy.

The much-needed three points saw the Fife outfit move off the bottom spot and three points clear of Queen of the South.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from an impressive night at East End Park.

Josh Edwards’ first-ever goal

There were some really great goals in this entertaining clash.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 4-1 win over Partick Thistle. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/McsLuZcKFV — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) March 23, 2022

Ross Docherty’s opener for Partick was sublime, Matthew Todd’s thundering header was impressive and Dom Thomas’ counter-attacking strike was exhilarating to watch. But, arguably, the pick of the lot was from Josh Edwards.

Thomas was on hand to supply the ball but the left-back still had a lot to do.

But with one touch to take it away from one defender, he just needed a second to rifle it past Jamie Sneddon.

It was a composed finish for someone who had never scored a goal before in their career.

A special moment for Edwards to cherish and maybe the first of many more to come?

Dom Thomas back to his best

After three short cameo appearances since his return from knee surgery, Dom Thomas has either set up or scored FOUR goals in his last two starts.

The 25-year-old was forced to sit out two months of action as the Pars struggled to find any sort of form during his absence.

Now back fit, it’s little wonder he is troubling defences.

On Tuesday night, the Partick back line couldn’t cope with him.

Two assists down the left from Thomas set up Matthew Todd and Josh Edwards.

And to round off a man-of-the-match performance he got a much-deserved goal for himself as he burst up the field on the counter attack.

It’s still fairly early on in his comeback from injury but it looks like Dom Thomas is back to his best – and the timing couldn’t be better for the Pars.

Can Dunfermline beat the drop?

After the game, John Hughes spoke about how much the result meant to his side and the togetherness that is felt in the camp.

That was evident when the fourth goal went in. Coll Donaldson and Jo Chalmers raced up the park to celebrate with Dom Thomas. Even John Hughes ran down part of the touchline in celebration.

The lift around the stadium was apparent, too. Despite the early setback, the supporters rallied around their team.

Next up is a long trip to Inverness. They’ve won there already, in John Hughes’ first game in charge.

On the basis of Tuesday’s performance and the belief back among the support, there’s no doubt the Pars can do it again and continue their push away from the relegation zone.