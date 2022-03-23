3 Dunfermline talking points: Sweet strikes, Dom Thomas and the belief is back at East End Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

3 Dunfermline talking points: Sweet strikes, Dom Thomas and the belief is back at East End Park

By Scott Lorimer
March 23 2022, 12.00pm Updated: March 23 2022, 1.14pm
Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from an impressive night at East End Park.
Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from an impressive night at East End Park.

Dunfermline gave their Championship survival hopes a massive boost with a resounding 4-1 win over promotion-chasing Partick Thistle.

Without a win in seven, the Pars were desperate for a result to instil some belief, and boy was it some victory – full of drive and energy.

The much-needed three points saw the Fife outfit move off the bottom spot and three points clear of Queen of the South.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from an impressive night at East End Park.

Josh Edwards’ first-ever goal

There were some really great goals in this entertaining clash.

Ross Docherty’s opener for Partick was sublime, Matthew Todd’s thundering header was impressive and Dom Thomas’ counter-attacking strike was exhilarating to watch. But, arguably, the pick of the lot was from Josh Edwards.

Thomas was on hand to supply the ball but the left-back still had a lot to do.

But with one touch to take it away from one defender, he just needed a second to rifle it past Jamie Sneddon.

Josh Edwards shoots to make it 3-1 to Dunfermline.
Josh Edwards shoots to make it 3-1 to Dunfermline.

It was a composed finish for someone who had never scored a goal before in their career.

A special moment for Edwards to cherish and maybe the first of many more to come?

Dom Thomas back to his best

After three short cameo appearances since his return from knee surgery, Dom Thomas has either set up or scored FOUR goals in his last two starts.

The 25-year-old was forced to sit out two months of action as the Pars struggled to find any sort of form during his absence.

Now back fit, it’s little wonder he is troubling defences.

Dom Thomas is embraced by John Hughes after his goal.
Dom Thomas is embraced by John Hughes after his goal.

On Tuesday night, the Partick back line couldn’t cope with him.

Two assists down the left from Thomas set up Matthew Todd and Josh Edwards.

And to round off a man-of-the-match performance he got a much-deserved goal for himself as he burst up the field on the counter attack.

It’s still fairly early on in his comeback from injury but it looks like Dom Thomas is back to his best – and the timing couldn’t be better for the Pars.

Can Dunfermline beat the drop?

After the game, John Hughes spoke about how much the result meant to his side and the togetherness that is felt in the camp.

That was evident when the fourth goal went in. Coll Donaldson and Jo Chalmers raced up the park to celebrate with Dom Thomas. Even John Hughes ran down part of the touchline in celebration.

The lift around the stadium was apparent, too. Despite the early setback, the supporters rallied around their team.

Next up is a long trip to Inverness. They’ve won there already, in John Hughes’ first game in charge.

On the basis of Tuesday’s performance and the belief back among the support, there’s no doubt the Pars can do it again and continue their push away from the relegation zone.

Dunfermline win ‘a long time coming’ says John Hughes as Pars boss gives special praise to Dom Thomas

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]