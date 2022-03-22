Dunfermline win ‘a long time coming’ says John Hughes as Pars boss gives special praise to Dom Thomas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dunfermline win ‘a long time coming’ says John Hughes as Pars boss gives special praise to Dom Thomas

By Scott Lorimer
March 22 2022, 9.49pm
Dunfermline boss John Hughes congratulates man of the match Dom Thomas.
Dunfermline boss John Hughes congratulates man of the match Dom Thomas.

Dunfermline boss John Hughes felt his side’s 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle was a “long time coming” as they moved off the foot of the Championship.

The Pars suffered an early setback, going 1-0 down to a Ross Docherty strike on five minutes.

But the home side were undeterred and fought back to lead 3-1 after half an hour thanks to an own goal and strikes from Matthew Todd and Josh Edwards.

‘Long time coming’

Dom Thomas, who set up the second and third goals then rounded off the evening, finishing off a counter attacking move to make it 4-1 late on.

For Hughes, the victory was more than deserved.

“It’s difficult when you feel you are doing a lot of things right in the games,” he said. “It has been like that for a while now but you need to keep believing in the process and the philosophy.

John Hughes on the touchline during the 4-1 win over Partick.
John Hughes on the touchline during the 4-1 win over Partick.

“It’s very pleasing when it comes off, we were not far away on Friday and it was a matter of going again.

“We lost a soft goal but we showed character and resilience to get back into it. At 3-1 at half-time you could say the game was dead and buried and we had to manage it in the second half.

Dom Thomas praise

“Dom got his goal although I wish it was a wee bit earlier.

“It was a real good performance and I’m absolutely delighted for them.

“It’s been a long time coming and the difference tonight was that they went in. Our crossing was very, very good and I thought in the first half our passing was really good.

“We know where we are and we won’t get carried away with this result.”

Dom Thomas makes it 4-1 to Dunfermline
Dom Thomas makes it 4-1 to Dunfermline

Hughes reserved special praise for Thomas’ man of the match performance.

The midfielder is in fine form after returning from knee surgery.

“He is in the zone at this moment in time,” Hughes said.

“He’s come back from injury; we’ve kept the reins on him.

“When he’s on that kind of form he is an asset to any team and I’m delighted for him.”

Partick reaction

Partick boss Ian McCall admitted Dunfermline were worthy winners.

“We scored a great goal and then had too many errors, especially in dangerous areas. Dunfermline deserved to win the game.

“We made a few chances at the end of the first half but we didn’t create anything in the second.

“We need to have some perspective as we are pushing for promotion while Dunfermline, a similar size club are trying not to go down.”

Dunfermline 4 – 1 Partick Thistle: Pars brush aside the Jags to move off bottom

