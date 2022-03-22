Callum Davidson hits back at Callum Hendry loan critics, insisting Killie stint fuelled St Johnstone star’s scoring streak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson reckons St Johnstone are reaping the rewards of Callum Hendry’s loan stint at Kilmarnock.

Davidson insists Hendry’s self-belief has soared after a short-term loan to Kilmarnock in the first half of the campaign.

He has clocked-up six goals in 10 games for St Johnstone since returning.

And he has emerged as a first-pick striker, despite the arrival of Nadir Ciftci and Canadian star Theo Bair in the January transfer window.

“Callum has come back with a huge smile on his face, full of confidence and you can see that in his performances,” said Davidson.

“People have said I shouldn’t have let him go but he needed to play and it has been the best thing for him.

“We are reaping the benefits of the time he spent at Kilmarnock building himself up again.

“Would the Callum Hendry of September have taken that shot and scored that goal?

“I don’t think so but now he’s flying so high he thinks he can score from anywhere.

“That’s all down to confidence.

“You see it in other aspects of his play too, he links the play and gets straight into the box now whereas before he was outside of it too much.

“Callum is a very good finisher but in the past he was playing in the wrong areas.

“Now because he’s been scoring goals, he’s getting right in there – and you have seen that with his goals.”