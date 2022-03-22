Callum Davidson hits back at Callum Hendry loan critics, insisting Killie stint fuelled St Johnstone star’s scoring streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson hits back at Callum Hendry loan critics, insisting Killie stint fuelled St Johnstone star’s scoring streak

By Gordon Bannerman
March 22 2022, 10.27pm
Callum Hendry has been red hot in front of goal for St Johnstone since returning from his loan stint at Kilmarnock
Callum Hendry has been red hot in front of goal for St Johnstone since returning from his loan stint at Kilmarnock

Callum Davidson reckons St Johnstone are reaping the rewards of Callum Hendry’s loan stint at Kilmarnock.

Davidson insists Hendry’s self-belief has soared after a short-term loan to Kilmarnock in the first half of the campaign.

He has clocked-up six goals in 10 games for St Johnstone since returning.

And he has emerged as a first-pick striker, despite the arrival of Nadir Ciftci and Canadian star Theo Bair in the January transfer window.

“Callum has come back with a huge smile on his face, full of confidence and you can see that in his performances,” said Davidson.

“People have said I shouldn’t have let him go but he needed to play and it has been the best thing for him.

“We are reaping the benefits of the time he spent at Kilmarnock building himself up again.

“Would the Callum Hendry of September have taken that shot and scored that goal?

I don’t think so but now he’s flying so high he thinks he can score from anywhere.

“That’s all down to confidence.

“You see it in other aspects of his play too, he links the play and gets straight into the box now whereas before he was outside of it too much.

“Callum is a very good finisher but in the past he was playing in the wrong areas.

“Now because he’s been scoring goals, he’s getting right in there – and you have seen that with his goals.”

Determined Eetu Vertainen insists stunning four-goal Linfield haul should prove point to St Johnstone

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]