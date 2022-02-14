Theo Bair has shown St Johnstone team-mates he is a man to avoid – now Liam Gordon hopes Premiership defenders will find out why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Theo Bair has shown St Johnstone team-mates he is a man to avoid – now Liam Gordon hopes Premiership defenders will find out why

By Eric Nicolson
February 14 2022, 7.45am Updated: February 14 2022, 11.14pm
Theo Bair makes his St Johnstone debut against St Mirren.
Theo Bair is a striker Liam Gordon has been happy to avoid in St Johnstone training matches.

And the Perth captain hopes that Premiership defenders will soon feel the same way.

The Canadian international, signed from Vancouver Whitecaps last month, made his Saints debut as a second half substitute against St Mirren on Wednesday night.

Bair didn’t really get the sort of service to help him make an instant impact for his new team in that half-hour run-out.

But Gordon is optimistic his skill-set will make the powerhouse MLS recruit a centre-forward to be feared in the SPFL.

“Thankfully he’s been on my team every time in training so far and I’ve not had to mark him!” said the Saints centre-back.

“He’s about double the size of me.

“What I’ve seen of him I’ve really liked.

“There’s the sheer size of him for starters.

“He’s an athlete, big, strong, can hold the ball in and is a willing runner.

“He’s got all the attributes you would want in a striker.

“We’re hoping he can be very good for us.

Theo Bair in action against St Mirren.
“If he makes the ball stick I can’t see any defender in the league being able to push him off it.

“He could be a joy to play with up front and, for us defenders, someone who will take the ball in and get us up the pitch.

“But we’ve got Callum Hendry and Stevie May who have performed really well in recent weeks and then you’ve got big Nadir coming back soon, as well as other guys.

“We’ve got good competition there.

“Theo will be an asset.”

Size will hopefully matter

With the January addition of Bair, Nadir Ciftci, Dan Cleary, John Mahon, Melker Hallberg, and even wing-backs Tony Gallacher and Tom Sang, Saints have been transformed into a more physically imposing team.

“We’ve got a big side now,” said Gordon.

“That doesn’t automatically mean anything.

“There have been big teams that haven’t been great.

“But if you’ve got strong, physical players who can fit into how we want to play as a team, it is a bonus.

“Guys like Melker are athletes but they’re very good footballer players first and foremost.

“I think we’ve got a good balance in our squad.”

