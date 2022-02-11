Callum Hendry on his way to becoming a ‘top player’, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Hendry is on his way to becoming a “top player”, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

The Perth striker was recalled early from a loan spell with Kilmarnock last month and has made a big impact on his McDiarmid Park return.

Starting all four games and scoring in two of them, Hendry has hit the ground running.

With Nadir Ciftci and Chris Kane both injured, the 24-year-old has been the main man up front for Saints and has played all but two minutes of the recent fixtures.

And, given the form he’s producing, he’ll be a hard man to shift.

Davidson got exactly the response he was looking for when he spoke to Hendry about cutting short his spell at Rugby Park a few weeks ago – and then got exactly the response he was looking for on the pitch.

“Callum was first class when we had the conversation,” he said.

“I did say to him: ‘I’m not just going to bring you back to put you on the bench. I’ll give you chances to play and it’s up to you’.

“He’s come back with a fantastic attitude and his performances have mirrored that.

“If you’ve got a positive Callum Hendry in your team it’s a real benefit to you and he’s now commanding his place in the side.

“The work-rate is there, he can link it, win headers and hopefully he can keep scoring goals.

“With a goal threat he can be a top player.

“Callum got plenty of game-time at Kilmarnock and got goals.

“I’m really hoping he gets us six or seven before the end of the season.”