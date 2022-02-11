Callum Hendry on his way to becoming a ‘top player’, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Hendry on his way to becoming a ‘top player’, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
February 11 2022, 10.26pm
St Johnstone's Callum Hendry has hit the ground running on his return.
St Johnstone's Callum Hendry has hit the ground running on his return.

Callum Hendry is on his way to becoming a “top player”, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

The Perth striker was recalled early from a loan spell with Kilmarnock last month and has made a big impact on his McDiarmid Park return.

Starting all four games and scoring in two of them, Hendry has hit the ground running.

With Nadir Ciftci and Chris Kane both injured, the 24-year-old has been the main man up front for Saints and has played all but two minutes of the recent fixtures.

And, given the form he’s producing, he’ll be a hard man to shift.

Davidson got exactly the response he was looking for when he spoke to Hendry about cutting short his spell at Rugby Park a few weeks ago – and then got exactly the response he was looking for on the pitch.

“Callum was first class when we had the conversation,” he said.

“I did say to him: ‘I’m not just going to bring you back to put you on the bench. I’ll give you chances to play and it’s up to you’.

“He’s come back with a fantastic attitude and his performances have mirrored that.

“If you’ve got a positive Callum Hendry in your team it’s a real benefit to you and he’s now commanding his place in the side.

“The work-rate is there, he can link it, win headers and hopefully he can keep scoring goals.

“With a goal threat he can be a top player.

“Callum got plenty of game-time at Kilmarnock and got goals.

“I’m really hoping he gets us six or seven before the end of the season.”

‘We’ll never know why he gave it’: Referee David Dickinson’s dismissive attitude infuriates St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]