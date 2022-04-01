Montrose dealt Matty Allan blow as Stewart Petrie provides Graham Webster injury update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose have been dealt a defensive blow with Matty Allan ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The centre-back had to be replaced just short of the hour mark in last week’s 0-0 draw with Dumbarton.

That looks to have been the last time the former Dundee defender will appear this season.

Allan will be one of a number of players absent for the Gable Endies’ trip to Falkirk this weekend.

Injuries mount up

Martin Rennie, Kerr Waddell and Liam Callaghan are among the long-term absentees unavailable to Stewart Petrie.

Another player who won’t make the trip to the Falkirk Stadium is talisman Graham Webster.

The midfielder has missed the last three games due to a knee injury but Petrie is hopeful he will return by the end of the campaign.

“Matty Allan will now be out for the rest of the season, unfortunately,” he told Courier Sport. “He picked up knee ligament damage on Saturday.

“Graham started running again last night [in training], so we’re hoping he’ll be joining in at the end of next week.

“We’re hoping to have him back before the end of the season.

“We’ll have wee Cammy Ballantyne back, Aidan Quinn and Craig Johnston will be available to start as well as Aaron Lennox.”

Forward Elijah Simpson will also miss out the Falkirk clash due to suspension.

Play-offs secured this weekend?

Should the Gable Endies earn three points against the Bairns, they will guarantee their spot in the play-offs.

Pertrie’s side are unbeaten against the full-time side this season so far and he know they’ll have to up their performance if they have any hope of a win.

“It’s unbelievable that we can secure our play-off place this early,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity for us but it’s not going to be easy.

“Falkirk will be looking to win the game at home. We’ve won there already this season so we will be going there with every intention to get another result.

“We need to play better than we did last week, we weren’t at our best albeit the resilience of the boys was good.

“We’ve trained really well this week; we’ve got a team prepared so we know exactly what we are going to try and achieve.”