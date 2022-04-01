Montrose dealt Matty Allan blow as Stewart Petrie provides Graham Webster injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

Montrose dealt Matty Allan blow as Stewart Petrie provides Graham Webster injury update

By Scott Lorimer
April 1 2022, 5.00pm
Stewart Petrie has provided injury updates on Matty Allan and Graham Webster.
Stewart Petrie has provided injury updates on Matty Allan and Graham Webster.

Montrose have been dealt a defensive blow with Matty Allan ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The centre-back had to be replaced just short of the hour mark in last week’s 0-0 draw with Dumbarton.

That looks to have been the last time the former Dundee defender will appear this season.

Allan will be one of a number of players absent for the Gable Endies’ trip to Falkirk this weekend.

Injuries mount up

Martin Rennie, Kerr Waddell and Liam Callaghan are among the long-term absentees unavailable to Stewart Petrie.

Another player who won’t make the trip to the Falkirk Stadium is talisman Graham Webster.

Matty Allan looks to have kicked his last ball this season.
Matty Allan looks to have kicked his last ball this season.

The midfielder has missed the last three games due to a knee injury but Petrie is hopeful he will return by the end of the campaign.

“Matty Allan will now be out for the rest of the season, unfortunately,” he told Courier Sport. “He picked up knee ligament damage on Saturday.

“Graham started running again last night [in training], so we’re hoping he’ll be joining in at the end of next week.

“We’re hoping to have him back before the end of the season.

Petrie hopes to have Graham Webster back before the end of the season.
Petrie hopes to have Graham Webster back before the end of the season.

“We’ll have wee Cammy Ballantyne back, Aidan Quinn and Craig Johnston will be available to start as well as Aaron Lennox.”

Forward Elijah Simpson will also miss out the Falkirk clash due to suspension.

Play-offs secured this weekend?

Should the Gable Endies earn three points against the Bairns, they will guarantee their spot in the play-offs.

Pertrie’s side are unbeaten against the full-time side this season so far and he know they’ll have to up their performance if they have any hope of a win.

“It’s unbelievable that we can secure our play-off place this early,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity for us but it’s not going to be easy.

“Falkirk will be looking to win the game at home. We’ve won there already this season so we will be going there with every intention to get another result.

“We need to play better than we did last week, we weren’t at our best albeit the resilience of the boys was good.

“We’ve trained really well this week; we’ve got a team prepared so we know exactly what we are going to try and achieve.”

Mark Whatley says Montrose fully focused on securing play-off spot with win over Falkirk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]