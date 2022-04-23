Raith Rovers star Sam Stanton keen to prolong season that started in Europe with Dundalk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Raith Rovers star Sam Stanton keen to prolong season that started in Europe with Dundalk

By Iain Collin
April 23 2022, 8.00am
Raith Rovers star Sam Stanton
Raith Rovers star Sam Stanton

Sam Stanton kicked off the season playing European football and is desperate to prolong it by achieving domestic success with Raith Rovers.

The midfielder played in all six of Dundalk’s Europa Conference League qualifiers last summer as the Irish outfit eventually exited the tournament with a narrow one-goal defeat to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

The former Dundee United and Hibernian player is hopeful the pressure of those occasions will stand him in good stead as he goes into Raith’s must-win encounter with Hamilton Accies this afternoon.

Stanton in action for Dundalk

Three points adrift of Partick Thistle with only two games remaining, the Stark’s Park men know only a victory will do, whilst hoping rivals Dunfermline can defeat the Jags to take the play-off race to the final weekend of the season.

Stanton admits that would be the perfect way to finish the campaign.

He said:  “It’s been a good season, I’ve had some good experiences. I started the season playing in Europe and this is an exciting end to the season.

“Hopefully we can make it go down to the last game.

“It would be a great way to finish if we could get into the play-offs, having started in Europe.

“Fingers crossed we can make that happen.

“The boys are determined. There’s always determination to win and we know how important this is for us and the club.

Sam Stanton surges forward for Raith

“We’ll be going out to give it everything we’ve got.

“It’s not too much different because you go into every game with pressure on yourself to win.

“But when you absolutely have to win, it’s slightly different.”

Raith gave themselves some hope with a 1-0 victory over Partick last weekend.

That was last-chance saloon for the team after taking just one point from a possible 12 during a dire run of just one win in 16 league games that looked to have cost them the shot at promotion they enjoyed last year.

Having risen to the occasion last weekend in a head-to-head, they accept it is no longer in their own hands but retain hope.

‘Focus on ourselves’

Stanton added: “We need the same again. It was great to get the result last weekend and to keep ourselves alive.

“It’s down to us to try to win again, there’s no other result we can have, so we know what we have to do.

“We just have to go out and try to do the same thing.

“Then we have to hope that Dunfermline do us a favour by beating Partick.

“But we have to focus on ourselves and make sure we do what we need to do.”

