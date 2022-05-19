Kevin Thomson named League 2 manager of the season amid Raith Rovers and Dundee job links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kevin Thomson named League 2 manager of the season amid Raith Rovers and Dundee job links

By Alan Temple
May 19 2022, 10.43am Updated: May 19 2022, 3.31pm
Kevin Thomson
Delight: Thomson with his award

Kevin Thomson has been named League Two manager of the season after romping to the title with Kelty Hearts.

The Fife outfit finished 21 points ahead of their nearest challengers, Forfar Athletic, as Thomson enjoyed a sensational first campaign in senior management.

The former Rangers and Scotland midfielder is already attracting admiring glances, such has been his progress.

He has held talks regarding the managerial vacancy at Raith Rovers, is among the bookmakers’ favourites for the Dundee job and has been linked with Hartlepool United.

Kevin Thomson
Highly-rated: Thomson

Thomson was also interviewed by Kilmarnock earlier this year before the role went to Derek McInnes.

Upon collecting the award, Thomson said: “I couldn’t have asked for much more.

“The players were superb from the first day of pre-season to the last game of the season.

“The desire and drive within the group made our job easy. These awards are for them.

“A massive thanks to all the staff, all the committee and fans. They’ve done nothing but support us from day one.”

Raith Rovers move to make Kevin Thomson their new manager as Kelty Hearts grant permission to open talks

