Kevin Thomson named League 2 manager of the season amid Raith Rovers and Dundee job links

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin Thomson has been named League Two manager of the season after romping to the title with Kelty Hearts.

The Fife outfit finished 21 points ahead of their nearest challengers, Forfar Athletic, as Thomson enjoyed a sensational first campaign in senior management.

The former Rangers and Scotland midfielder is already attracting admiring glances, such has been his progress.

He has held talks regarding the managerial vacancy at Raith Rovers, is among the bookmakers’ favourites for the Dundee job and has been linked with Hartlepool United.

Thomson was also interviewed by Kilmarnock earlier this year before the role went to Derek McInnes.

Upon collecting the award, Thomson said: “I couldn’t have asked for much more.

“The players were superb from the first day of pre-season to the last game of the season.

“The desire and drive within the group made our job easy. These awards are for them.

“A massive thanks to all the staff, all the committee and fans. They’ve done nothing but support us from day one.”