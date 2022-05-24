Dale Hilson signs new Arbroath deal as Dick Campbell makes Steven Doris comparison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dale Hilson signs new Arbroath deal as Dick Campbell makes Steven Doris comparison

By Scott Lorimer
May 24 2022, 6.06pm Updated: May 24 2022, 6.10pm
Dale Hilson in action for Arbroath last season.
Dale Hilson in action for Arbroath last season.

Arbroath forward Dale Hilson has penned a new deal with the Angus club, with boss Dick Campbell likening him to club hero Steven Doris.

The 29-year-old’s deal is due to expire at the end of the month but has now put pen to paper on a one-year extension.

Hilson joined the Gayfield side from local rivals Forfar in January 2020 with the Lichties paying a fee for his services.

Since then he has featured 68 times under Dick Campbell, netting seven goals.

Last season, he saw opportunities hard to come by mostly appearing from the bench.

Hilson saw his season come to an abrupt end after breaking his hand in the 5-1 win over Queen of the South in April.

Steven Doris comparison

Boss Campbell believes there is more to come from his striker.

“Dale Hilson is still to show how good a player he is,” the Lichties boss told Courier Sport.

“He has had troubles with injuries but he’ll be back fit for the start of the season.

“He would have featured for us in the play-offs had he not have broken his hand.

“Dale is a bit like Steven Doris – he works his backside off for you.

“Everybody at the club loves him.”

Arbroath sign ex-Dunfermline goalkeeper Cammy Gill

