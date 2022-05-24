Dale Hilson signs new Arbroath deal as Dick Campbell makes Steven Doris comparison

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath forward Dale Hilson has penned a new deal with the Angus club, with boss Dick Campbell likening him to club hero Steven Doris.

The 29-year-old’s deal is due to expire at the end of the month but has now put pen to paper on a one-year extension.

Hilson joined the Gayfield side from local rivals Forfar in January 2020 with the Lichties paying a fee for his services.

Since then he has featured 68 times under Dick Campbell, netting seven goals.

Last season, he saw opportunities hard to come by mostly appearing from the bench.

Hilson saw his season come to an abrupt end after breaking his hand in the 5-1 win over Queen of the South in April.

Steven Doris comparison

Boss Campbell believes there is more to come from his striker.

“Dale Hilson is still to show how good a player he is,” the Lichties boss told Courier Sport.

“He has had troubles with injuries but he’ll be back fit for the start of the season.

“He would have featured for us in the play-offs had he not have broken his hand.

“Dale is a bit like Steven Doris – he works his backside off for you.

“Everybody at the club loves him.”