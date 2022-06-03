Raith Rovers add Fife entrepreneur to board

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have announced the appointment of local entrepreneur and fan Colin Smart on to the club’s board.

The lifelong supporter has been following the Kirkcaldy side for 60 years and will take up his position with immediate effect.

In April, the club announced that Smart’s most prominent business, the Dean Park Hotel, would take over as main shirt sponsor for the 2022/23 season.

It came after new sponsorship was sought following the signing of David Goodwillie, which led then sponsor and high-profile fan Val McDermid to walk away from the club.

Smart joins board at ‘exciting time’

Smart is the second new director to join the board after Susan Simpson in March, with the club now looking to put the signing debacle behind them.

Speaking to the Raith Rovers website about his appointment, Smart said: “I am delighted to accept the position of director on the Raith Rovers FC board.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this new chapter of the club I have supported for over 60 years.”

The current directors added Smart was joining the club at an “exciting time”.

“The club extends a warm welcome to Colin Smart, a successful businessman who brings extensive experience to the board,” they said in a joint comment.

“This is an exciting time for the club and we are looking forward to working with Colin.”