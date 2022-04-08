Raith Rovers unveil new sponsor after David Goodwillie signing sparked Val McDermid withdrawal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Raith Rovers unveil new sponsor after David Goodwillie signing sparked Val McDermid withdrawal

By Alan Temple
April 8 2022, 1.07pm
New sponsors: Raith

Raith Rovers have announced that The Dean Park Hotel will replace Val McDermid as the club’s home shirt sponsor.

Rovers describe the deal as a ‘landmark’ and ‘substantial’.

Owned by lifelong Stark’s Park supporters Colin and Margaret Smart, The Dean Park Hotel has previously sponsored the back of Raith’s away shirt.

The agreement lasts for the next two campaigns, starting with the imminent unveiling of the Fifers’ 2022/23 jersey.

Director Tom Morgan, left, and chairman John Sim, right, flank vice-chairman Steven MacDonald

Rovers commercial director Tom Morgan told the club’s official website: “The Dean Park’s stature in the local community aligns with the club’s values and we are delighted to have been able to secure the latest in a long line of partnerships.

“Whether the first team, women’s team, academy or community foundation, all of us at Raith Rovers are thankful to Colin, Margaret and The Dean Park Hotel for their continued support for the coming seasons.”

Backlash

Rovers’ search for a new backer was sparked by the ill-fated signing of David Goodwillie, which prompted celebrated author and ex-club director Val McDermid to sever ties with the Kirkcaldy side.

Raith’s former principal sponsor McDermid was ferocious in her criticism of Raith

Away shirt sponsors TAG Games also withdrew their support.

Steven MacDonald Lighting, the eponymous company owned by Raith’s vice-chairman, have filled that void in recent weeks. It is unclear whether that is a long-term arrangement.

Goodwillie, branded a rapist by a civil court judge in 2017, arrived at Stark’s Park from Clyde in January. However, the immediate backlash prompted Rovers chiefs into a chastening U-turn.

The former Scotland international was loaned back to the Bully Wee a month later.

The furious reaction to that move, which included North Lanarkshire Council — owners of Broadwood —BANNING Goodwillie from Clyde’s stadium brought about another climb-down.

Despite claiming that they were ‘in the process’ of annulling that loan agreement, such a move requires the agreement of all parties and, as such, he remains a Clyde player until June.

Longer term, Goodwillie is contracted to Raith until the summer of 2024.

David Goodwillie to Raith Rovers: The inside story of money, motives and misjudgement behind shock transfer

