Raith Rovers unveil new sponsor after David Goodwillie signing sparked Val McDermid withdrawal

Raith Rovers have announced that The Dean Park Hotel will replace Val McDermid as the club’s home shirt sponsor.

Rovers describe the deal as a ‘landmark’ and ‘substantial’.

Owned by lifelong Stark’s Park supporters Colin and Margaret Smart, The Dean Park Hotel has previously sponsored the back of Raith’s away shirt.

The agreement lasts for the next two campaigns, starting with the imminent unveiling of the Fifers’ 2022/23 jersey.

Rovers commercial director Tom Morgan told the club’s official website: “The Dean Park’s stature in the local community aligns with the club’s values and we are delighted to have been able to secure the latest in a long line of partnerships.

“Whether the first team, women’s team, academy or community foundation, all of us at Raith Rovers are thankful to Colin, Margaret and The Dean Park Hotel for their continued support for the coming seasons.”

Backlash

Rovers’ search for a new backer was sparked by the ill-fated signing of David Goodwillie, which prompted celebrated author and ex-club director Val McDermid to sever ties with the Kirkcaldy side.

Away shirt sponsors TAG Games also withdrew their support.

Steven MacDonald Lighting, the eponymous company owned by Raith’s vice-chairman, have filled that void in recent weeks. It is unclear whether that is a long-term arrangement.

Goodwillie, branded a rapist by a civil court judge in 2017, arrived at Stark’s Park from Clyde in January. However, the immediate backlash prompted Rovers chiefs into a chastening U-turn.

The former Scotland international was loaned back to the Bully Wee a month later.

The furious reaction to that move, which included North Lanarkshire Council — owners of Broadwood —BANNING Goodwillie from Clyde’s stadium brought about another climb-down.

Despite claiming that they were ‘in the process’ of annulling that loan agreement, such a move requires the agreement of all parties and, as such, he remains a Clyde player until June.

Longer term, Goodwillie is contracted to Raith until the summer of 2024.