Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray in ‘don’t do a Dunfermline’ warning to players as he hails pre-season efforts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has warned his players the unforgiving Championship is no place to let standards slip.

The new Stark’s Park gaffer has been delighted with the performances of his players in the first week of pre-season.

But he pointed to rivals Dunfermline last season as a dire example of what can happen if application isn’t 100%.

After beginning last season as one of the favourites for promotion, the Pars endured a terrible campaign that eventually saw them relegated to League One via the play-offs.

“You look down the league and as to what the league looked like last season, with that fixture list, there are no easy games,” he told the Raith Rovers website, following the release of the SPFL fixture list.

“No team is any easier than any other and they’ll all match each other on paper too.

“We just need to look at Dunfermline last season, they were widely tipped for the title before a ball was kicked and after fixtures were released.

“That shows us we’ve got to keep our eye on the ball and not let our standards slip.

“The standards set in pre-season so far have been nothing short of brilliant.”

‘Hopefully the stands are rocking’

Rovers kick off the campaign with a trip to League One champions Cove Rangers before a home double-header against recently-relegated Dundee and last season’s seventh-placed team Morton.

Reacting to the opening fixtures, Murray added: “Cove will obviously be unveiling their champions flag so hopefully it’ll be a capacity crowd.

“There will be plenty excitement about the game as well with them having won the league last season and getting promoted.

“It’s a place I know well from going with Airdrie over the last two years but we’ll look forward to coming back for our first home game in the league too and it will be another exciting one with Dundee coming to town and not travelling too far.

“With the way season ticket sales are going, which have been fantastic, we’re well over a thousand now so it’ll hopefully mean that the stands are rocking for that first home game.

“Dundee will travel well too, I’m pretty sure.

“If both teams get off to a winning start, then it will only generate more interest and publicity around the game.”