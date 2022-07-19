Former Scotland and Dundee United boss Craig Levein not ruling out management return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Former Scotland and Dundee United boss Craig Levein not ruling out management return

By Scott Lorimer
July 19 2022, 5.00pm Updated: July 19 2022, 9.37pm
Former Hearts, Dundee United and Scotland boss Craig Levein has not ruled out a return to management.
Former Hearts, Dundee United and Scotland boss Craig Levein has not ruled out a return to management.

Craig Levein has not ruled out a return to football management once his advisory role at Brechin City comes to an end.

The former Scotland and Dundee United boss is about to embark on his second season in the director of football-style position as he aims to help the Angus side back into the SPFL.

They kick off their campaign at home to Rothes on Satuday.

Levein took on the role last summer when close friend and City chairman Kevin Mackie took the reins at Glebe Park.

‘Job done’ if Brechin promoted

As well as his involvement with the Angus side, he is a regular pundit with the BBC.

But rather than watch games from the comfort of a studio or the terraces, the 57-year-old could be tempted by another managerial role.

That wouldn’t happen, though, until he has helped see Brechin escape from the Highland League.

Craig Levein says his job at Brechin would be 'done' if the side won back its place in the SPFL.
Craig Levein says his job at Brechin would be ‘done’ if the side won back its place in the SPFL.

Asked if he’d ever consider another position in the dugout Levein said: “I’ve not ruled that out.

“I’m very much hoping we can get the job done with Brechin this season and get promoted back into the SPFL.

“That’s our goal and intention just now. For me, on a personal level, that would be job done.

“That’s what we’re focusing on this season then we’ll see what happens.”

Recruitment drive

As part of their plan to regain their SPFL status Levein has revealed a new recruitment plan to help attract the best possible players to the side.

The club hope to bring in players with experience of full-time football and give them a chance of regular game time to help further their careers.

“What we want to do is try, if we can, to bring players in who can move on to a higher level once they’ve spent a bit of time helping us achieve what we want to achieve,” Levein explained.

Former Dundee United kid Nathan Cooney has been recruited by Brechin
Former Dundee United kid Nathan Cooney has been recruited by Brechin

“Grady McGrath and Fraser MacLeod come in to that category, as do Nathan Cooney, Ewan Lowden, Jordon Northcott.

“If Andy can improve on them, it gives them a chance to progress back into professional football and if it does that, they will have helped us enormously on their way to achieving that.

“That’s one of the categories of players we are targeting. We also have some great in the team in Jamie Bain, Iain Davidson and Kevin McHattie.

“Marc Scott would probably come into that bracket as well.

“We have 17 signed players now.

“That is so much less stressful than last season was.

“We’ve been very picky about who we sign and which players have been given new contracts.”

Kevin Mackie hits out at ‘bonkers’ Glebe Park arrangements, revealing plans to turn Brechin City ground into community facility

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]