Former Scotland and Dundee United boss Craig Levein not ruling out management return

Craig Levein has not ruled out a return to football management once his advisory role at Brechin City comes to an end.

The former Scotland and Dundee United boss is about to embark on his second season in the director of football-style position as he aims to help the Angus side back into the SPFL.

They kick off their campaign at home to Rothes on Satuday.

Levein took on the role last summer when close friend and City chairman Kevin Mackie took the reins at Glebe Park.

‘Job done’ if Brechin promoted

As well as his involvement with the Angus side, he is a regular pundit with the BBC.

But rather than watch games from the comfort of a studio or the terraces, the 57-year-old could be tempted by another managerial role.

That wouldn’t happen, though, until he has helped see Brechin escape from the Highland League.

Asked if he’d ever consider another position in the dugout Levein said: “I’ve not ruled that out.

“I’m very much hoping we can get the job done with Brechin this season and get promoted back into the SPFL.

“That’s our goal and intention just now. For me, on a personal level, that would be job done.

“That’s what we’re focusing on this season then we’ll see what happens.”

Recruitment drive

As part of their plan to regain their SPFL status Levein has revealed a new recruitment plan to help attract the best possible players to the side.

The club hope to bring in players with experience of full-time football and give them a chance of regular game time to help further their careers.

“What we want to do is try, if we can, to bring players in who can move on to a higher level once they’ve spent a bit of time helping us achieve what we want to achieve,” Levein explained.

“Grady McGrath and Fraser MacLeod come in to that category, as do Nathan Cooney, Ewan Lowden, Jordon Northcott.

“If Andy can improve on them, it gives them a chance to progress back into professional football and if it does that, they will have helped us enormously on their way to achieving that.

“That’s one of the categories of players we are targeting. We also have some great in the team in Jamie Bain, Iain Davidson and Kevin McHattie.

“Marc Scott would probably come into that bracket as well.

“We have 17 signed players now.

“That is so much less stressful than last season was.

“We’ve been very picky about who we sign and which players have been given new contracts.”