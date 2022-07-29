Why Ian Murray expects a ‘frantic’ start to Raith Rovers’ Scottish Championship season opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why Ian Murray expects a ‘frantic’ start to Raith Rovers’ Scottish Championship season opener

By Craig Cairns
July 29 2022, 4.29pm
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray has warned his players will need to be ready for Cove Rangers firing out of the blocks as their Scottish Championship season kicks off this weekend.

The Aberdeen side pipped Murray’s old side to the League 1 title last season after a storming unbeaten run.

Airdrie went on a ruthless streak of their own but fell short – and again in the play-offs.

Now at Stark’s Park, Murray is preparing to face off against last season’s rival once again.

He will do so with new reinforcements available after three signings in the last two days.

Unbeaten runs

Cove have undergone changes of their own, with Paul Hartley leaving for Hartlepool and replaced in the dugout by Jim McIntyre.

Jim McIntyre has taken over at Cove Rangers.

“We went 20 matches unbeaten at Airdrie and they still won the league,” said Murray. “So it shows you their quality.

“They’ll been getting presented with the flag for that success so we need to be ready mentally and physically for the game ahead.

“We need to be prepared for a frantic opening to the game.

“They’re used to winning – I think it was about 24 games undefeated last season.”

Full-back caught the eye playing for Cove

The Raith boss spoke of his long admiration for new signing Kieran Ngwenya – who was on loan at Saturday’s opponents two seasons ago.

The deal had been agreed verbally weeks ago but the Dons were waiting until the completion of the Premier Sports Cup groups.

“He’s been involved in their first team this season and now they’ve strengthened their squad which meant that Kieran became available,” added Murray.

Rovers new boy Kieran Ngwenya. Photograph: Tony Fimister.

“He’s someone that impressed me when he was on loan at Cove Rangers.

“We felt he had a lot of energy and a real handful because of his size – and we want players who are hungry for game time.”

In a busy 24 hours for the Rovers, Courier Sport broke the news earlier on Friday that Kyle Connell would be joining on loan from Kilmarnock.

On Thursday night Raith handed a permanent deal to defender Ryan Nolan.

More from The Courier

[[title]]