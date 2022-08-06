Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray upbeat despite Dundee defeat as he insists his side ‘more than deserved a point’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray says his Raith Rovers side will come good if they keep up the performance levels from their 1-0 home reverse to Dundee.

The Stark’s Park outfit pushed the recently-relegated Dark Blues all the way in the second Championship clash of the season.

But they came away with nothing as Josh Mulligan’s 13th-minute strike proved the difference.

Despite his second defeat on the bounce to kick off the league campaign, Murray was pleased with the display from his side.

“We’re disappointed not to pick up anything,” he said.

“We’ve been hurt by an early goal that was definitely avoidable.

“But, overall, there were plenty of positives in the game. The boys worked incredibly hard.

“There was nothing in the game, in terms of the teams, and credit to my players because I felt they more than deserved a point out of the game.

“But it wasn’t to be, through of a mixture of things – some misfortune and some fine goalkeeping at their end.

“I said to the players, ‘be disappointed because you’ve lost a game of football and you have to be disappointed and frustrated’.

“But in terms of work-rate and commitment and appetite towards the game I thought we were excellent.”

Ross miss

Rovers put Dundee under real pressure at the start of the second half following the arrival of half-time sub Dylan Easton.

Harry Sharp in the away goal was in fine form to keep the Fifers out, though he nearly had a moment to forget in the second half.

After receiving a back-pass, the young goalie slipped with Ethan Ross bearing down on the ball.

The midfielder got to it ahead of the keeper but his delicately dinked finish dropped just wide of the post.

“That was a huge chance,” Murray added.

“You hope for a wee bit of luck, but also with luck you must capitalise.

“Ethan will be disappointed with his miss. I can understand what he’s doing, it’s just gone the wrong side of the post.

“To a man, I thought my players were outstanding, in terms of their work ethic and work-rate and that’s always the platform for a decent side.

“If we keep doing that and then get better with the ball we’ll be fine.”