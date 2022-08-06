Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray upbeat despite Dundee defeat as he insists his side ‘more than deserved a point’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray upbeat despite Dundee defeat as he insists his side ‘more than deserved a point’

By George Cran
August 6 2022, 6.30pm
Ian Murray watches on as Raith Rovers faced Dundee.
Ian Murray watches on as Raith Rovers faced Dundee.

Ian Murray says his Raith Rovers side will come good if they keep up the performance levels from their 1-0 home reverse to Dundee.

The Stark’s Park outfit pushed the recently-relegated Dark Blues all the way in the second Championship clash of the season.

But they came away with nothing as Josh Mulligan’s 13th-minute strike proved the difference.

Despite his second defeat on the bounce to kick off the league campaign, Murray was pleased with the display from his side.

“We’re disappointed not to pick up anything,” he said.

“We’ve been hurt by an early goal that was definitely avoidable.

Mulligan (No 15) makes it 1-0 against Raith Rovers.

“But, overall, there were plenty of positives in the game. The boys worked incredibly hard.

“There was nothing in the game, in terms of the teams, and credit to my players because I felt they more than deserved a point out of the game.

“But it wasn’t to be, through of a mixture of things – some misfortune and some fine goalkeeping at their end.

“I said to the players, ‘be disappointed because you’ve lost a game of football and you have to be disappointed and frustrated’.

“But in terms of work-rate and commitment and appetite towards the game I thought we were excellent.”

Ross miss

Rovers put Dundee under real pressure at the start of the second half following the arrival of half-time sub Dylan Easton.

Harry Sharp in the away goal was in fine form to keep the Fifers out, though he nearly had a moment to forget in the second half.

After receiving a back-pass, the young goalie slipped with Ethan Ross bearing down on the ball.

Jamie Gullan battles with Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney.

The midfielder got to it ahead of the keeper but his delicately dinked finish dropped just wide of the post.

“That was a huge chance,” Murray added.

“You hope for a wee bit of luck, but also with luck you must capitalise.

“Ethan will be disappointed with his miss. I can understand what he’s doing, it’s just gone the wrong side of the post.

“To a man, I thought my players were outstanding, in terms of their work ethic and work-rate and that’s always the platform for a decent side.

“If we keep doing that and then get better with the ball we’ll be fine.”

Raith Rovers v Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee take the points

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]