Rory McAllister reveals why he chose Montrose after Cove exit and insists ‘it won’t be long’ until he’s banging in goals

By Scott Lorimer
August 9 2022, 5.06pm Updated: August 9 2022, 7.54pm
Rory McAllister

Rory McAllister believes he’ll bang in the goals once he has fully settled into the Montrose team.

The veteran striker joined the club on a two-year deal at the end of last month and has already featured twice for his new side in League One.

McAllister saw himself depart previous club Cove earlier than anticipated after being transfer listed by Jim McIntyre over a disagreement over an unauthorised holiday.

While the forward, who has bagged nearly 300 goals in his career, had little option regarding his departure, he had plenty of choices over his next move.

The 35-year-old says picking the Gable Endies out of a list of potential suitors was straight forward.

“I spoke to a few other teams as well but I’ve played against Montrose over the last few years and I think they’ve been one of the hardest teams to play against,” McAllister explained.

Rory McAllister, pictured against Montrose last season, has joined the Gable Endies.

“I’d been speaking to the manager and, knowing the quality of the boys, I thought it would suit me.

“I think it will and I think we will do well this season.”

McAllister believes goals will come

McAllister is certainly not shy in front of goal but you have to go back to March for his last strike.

He wasn’t given much of a chance in the Premier Sports Cup with Cove after being confined to the bench – only making three short appearances.

The former Brechin and Peterhead forward admits he is still working to get himself back to full fitness and it confident that is when the goals will flow.

“I’ve trained with the guys now and have a couple of games under my belt, it’s just trying to get up to speed now because I’ve not played a lot of minutes,” McAllister said.

“It just takes time. I’ve seen it already in the first few games, it won’t be long. I thought I was going to get my first goal on Saturday but it wasn’t to be.

Montrose new signing Rory McAllister

“I’m not worried about the goals.

“As long as the performances are there the goals will come, I‘ve always said that throughout my career.

“I’ve always scored goals and as long as I’m contributing to the team the goals will come.”

