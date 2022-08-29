Dick Campbell pledges changes to injury and suspension-hit Arbroath side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dick Campbell pledges changes to injury and suspension-hit Arbroath side

By Scott Lorimer
August 29 2022, 7.00pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.

Dick Campbell looks set to ring the changes to his Arbroath side when they travel to face Partick Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Lichties have been hit by injury and suspension ahead of the last-16 clash at Firhill on Tuesday.

Arbroath have excelled in the League Cup so far, with three wins out of three in the group stages and just one goal conceded.

However, the Angus side are without a win since their last game in this competition against Airdrie on July 23.

A win would provide a much-needed confidence boost, as well potentially setting up a money-spinning tie with a Premiership side.

Key men missing

To do that though, they will be without a few key men.

Colin Hamilton will miss out due to a hamstring injury, which forced him off in the first half of the defeat to the Accies on Saturday.

A knock sustained by David Gold in the defeat to Dundee keeps also keeps him out of action.

Tam O’Brien is suspended for bookings collected in the group stage, while Nicky Low misses out due to personal reasons.

Boss Dick Campbell is still looking to add to his pack but fears the Tuesday night kick off may come too soon for any new arrivals.

Arbroath skipper Thomas O'Brien
Arbroath skipper Thomas O’Brien misses out through suspension.

“Hammy is out, Goldie is out and, obviously Tam is out,” he told Courier Sport. “But that’s what happens in football; one door shuts, another one opens.

“It will be a difficult night for Arbroath.

“I’m trying to get a couple of lads in, but I’m not sure if it will be for tomorrow but we’ll see.

“There will certainly be changes tomorrow night.”

One boost for the side will be the inclusion of Mason Hancock in the squad, with parent club Aberdeen given the green light for him to play.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

New-found perspective: James McPake.
Which areas James McPake will be looking to strengthen at Dunfermline Athletic ahead of…
0
Ian Murray is still looking to add players to his squad.
What Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray needs as transfer deadline day approaches
0
Luke Donnelly has left Arbroath
Luke Donnelly leaves Arbroath by 'mutual consent'
0
Kyle Macdonald was given the sponsor's man of the match award. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal
0
Rhys Breen thought he had given Dunfermline all three points. Photograph: Craig Brown.
4 talking points from Dunfermline v Airdrie: Team selection, disallowed goal, defence tested and…
0
James McPake passed post-match media duties over to Dave Mackay. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline duo Craig Wighton and Kevin O'Hara
0
Assistant manager Dave Mackay was on media duties. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victory
0
It was a frantic match at East End Park.
Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops…
0
Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to…
0
Stewart Petrie.
Montrose recall Martin Rennie from Berwick loan as injury woes deepen
0

More from The Courier

Lundin Links Hotel row over demolitioncontinues.
Lundin Links Hotel row rumbles on as Scottish Government hits back at demolition hold-up…
0
New-found perspective: James McPake.
Which areas James McPake will be looking to strengthen at Dunfermline Athletic ahead of…
0
Alastair Forsyth leads by one after the first round at West Kilbride.
Alastair Forsyth makes bright start in bid to win Scottish PGA again after a…
0
To go with story by Laura Devlin. School catchment explainer Picture shows; School classroom . N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 08/04/2022
Will schools close in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross? Parents call for clarity…
0
Demolition costs for Lochside have jumped by more than £150,000.
Bill to bulldoze Forfar's Lochside leisure centre jumps £155,000 to more than £650k
0
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Eruption in the street