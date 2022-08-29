Dick Campbell pledges changes to injury and suspension-hit Arbroath side

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell looks set to ring the changes to his Arbroath side when they travel to face Partick Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Lichties have been hit by injury and suspension ahead of the last-16 clash at Firhill on Tuesday.

Arbroath have excelled in the League Cup so far, with three wins out of three in the group stages and just one goal conceded.

However, the Angus side are without a win since their last game in this competition against Airdrie on July 23.

A win would provide a much-needed confidence boost, as well potentially setting up a money-spinning tie with a Premiership side.

Key men missing

To do that though, they will be without a few key men.

Colin Hamilton will miss out due to a hamstring injury, which forced him off in the first half of the defeat to the Accies on Saturday.

A knock sustained by David Gold in the defeat to Dundee keeps also keeps him out of action.

Tam O’Brien is suspended for bookings collected in the group stage, while Nicky Low misses out due to personal reasons.

Boss Dick Campbell is still looking to add to his pack but fears the Tuesday night kick off may come too soon for any new arrivals.

“Hammy is out, Goldie is out and, obviously Tam is out,” he told Courier Sport. “But that’s what happens in football; one door shuts, another one opens.

“It will be a difficult night for Arbroath.

“I’m trying to get a couple of lads in, but I’m not sure if it will be for tomorrow but we’ll see.

“There will certainly be changes tomorrow night.”

One boost for the side will be the inclusion of Mason Hancock in the squad, with parent club Aberdeen given the green light for him to play.