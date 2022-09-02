Cult hero Joel Nouble to play for Arbroath once more alongside Lichties legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Cult hero Joel Nouble to play for Arbroath once more alongside Lichties legend

By Scott Lorimer
September 2 2022, 3.54pm
Joel Nouble made a huge impact at Arbroath
Lichties cult hero Joel Nouble looks set to pull on an Arbroath kit once more.

The Livingston star spent the first half of last season on loan with the Gayfield side and made an instant impact.

The 26-year-old helped Arbroath take the Championship by storm, causing chaos against opposition defences.

Joel Nouble at Seaton ParkThis just makes us very happy and very proud! Joel has been outstanding since joining us on…

Posted by Arbroath Football Club – Official on Monday, 30 August 2021

‘Noubz’ earned hero status after voluntarily visiting kids coaching sessions run by the vlub’s community trust.

He also declared his life-long support for the Lichties prior to rejoining parent club Livingston in January.

Nouble will return to Gayfield once more to play for an Arbroath XI as part of Bobby Linn’s testimonial.

The Livi star won’t be the only Lichtie hero to take to the field on Sunday October 2.

Arbroath hero Paul Sheerin (right) alongside former assistant Stewart Petrie.
Paul Sheerin will also play in the exhibition game.

The now-Kilmarnock first team coach guided Arbroath to their first national trophy in their history by winning the Scottish Third Division title in 2011.

As too will League One title goalkeeping hero Darren Jamieson.

More special guests will be announced in due course for the select team, which will be ‘managed’ by Montrose boss, and Sheerin’s former assistant, Stewart Petrie.

Join Bobby and Friends for the long awaited Testimonial Game …. Watch out for player updates …. A great day looms

Posted by Bobby Linn Testimonial on Tuesday, 30 August 2022

The team of returning heroes will go head-to-head against the current Arbroath squad.

Revealing some of the guests on the official Arbroath FC podcast, Smokies & Wine, testimonial organiser Allan Innes said: “Bobby has been a great ambassador and servant for the club for 10 years.

“It would be great to see loads of people there.”

Tickets for the game are pay at they gate. Adults are priced at £10, while under 18s are £5.

