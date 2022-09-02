Cult hero Joel Nouble to play for Arbroath once more alongside Lichties legend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lichties cult hero Joel Nouble looks set to pull on an Arbroath kit once more.

The Livingston star spent the first half of last season on loan with the Gayfield side and made an instant impact.

The 26-year-old helped Arbroath take the Championship by storm, causing chaos against opposition defences.

Joel Nouble at Seaton ParkThis just makes us very happy and very proud! Joel has been outstanding since joining us on… Posted by Arbroath Football Club – Official on Monday, 30 August 2021

‘Noubz’ earned hero status after voluntarily visiting kids coaching sessions run by the vlub’s community trust.

He also declared his life-long support for the Lichties prior to rejoining parent club Livingston in January.

Nouble will return to Gayfield once more to play for an Arbroath XI as part of Bobby Linn’s testimonial.

The Livi star won’t be the only Lichtie hero to take to the field on Sunday October 2.

Paul Sheerin will also play in the exhibition game.

The now-Kilmarnock first team coach guided Arbroath to their first national trophy in their history by winning the Scottish Third Division title in 2011.

As too will League One title goalkeeping hero Darren Jamieson.

More special guests will be announced in due course for the select team, which will be ‘managed’ by Montrose boss, and Sheerin’s former assistant, Stewart Petrie.

Join Bobby and Friends for the long awaited Testimonial Game …. Watch out for player updates …. A great day looms Posted by Bobby Linn Testimonial on Tuesday, 30 August 2022

The team of returning heroes will go head-to-head against the current Arbroath squad.

Revealing some of the guests on the official Arbroath FC podcast, Smokies & Wine, testimonial organiser Allan Innes said: “Bobby has been a great ambassador and servant for the club for 10 years.

“It would be great to see loads of people there.”

Tickets for the game are pay at they gate. Adults are priced at £10, while under 18s are £5.