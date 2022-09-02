Pictures as ‘dangerous’ Perthshire church at centre of three-year dispute finally demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pictures as ‘dangerous’ Perthshire church at centre of three-year dispute finally demolished

By Poppy Watson
September 2 2022, 4.19pm Updated: September 3 2022, 2.15pm
A bulldozer moves in on Auchtergaven and Moneydie Parish Church.
A bulldozer moves in on Auchtergaven and Moneydie Parish Church.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings
Perth road lorry
Perth road reopens after lorry overturns under railway bridge
The holiday park will be built on the site of the old Bendochy poultry farm near Blairgowrie.
New Blairgowrie holiday park at former poultry farm could be open by spring 2023
0
Firefighters tackle a recycling centre blaze in Perth.
VIDEO: Fire crews tackle industrial estate blaze in Perth
Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon
Man killed in crash named as Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon
0
Tayside Fife rain weather warning
Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning
0
Courier News - Perth - Perth story - general view of the Perth Prison. Picture Shows;general view of the entrance to Perth Prison, Edinburgh Road, Perth, Monday 29 August 2016
Machete thug's dirty protest at HMP Perth cost taxpayers £3,000
Sal Montgomery. Picture by Phil Bulkeley
What's your 'best day ever'?: Kayaker Sal Montgomery reveals hers as she launches Perth-based…
0
Murrayshall perth afternoon tea
Fancy afternoon tea? Here's the 8 best places in and around Perth to visit
0
Two Chihuahua's Gringo's Bar and Restaurant
Review: Experience a taste of Mexico at Perth's Two Chihuahua's Gringo's Bar and Restaurant
0

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen
0
Councillor Carol Lindsay and MSP David Torrance in front of the no 14 bus
Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat
The Lundin Links Hotel future is in doubt
Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site?
0
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings
Liz Truss in Perth.
Nicola Sturgeon warns of Liz Truss 'disaster' as UK ministers eye independence roadblock