Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic chief David Cook ‘mindful’ of cost of living and the ‘catch-22’ of earlier kick-off times

By Craig Cairns
September 19 2022, 4.09pm Updated: September 19 2022, 4.58pm
Dunfermline CEO David Cook.
Dunfermline CEO David Cook.

David Cook has questioned the viability of playing Scottish matches earlier in the day to save on floodlight costs.

The Dunfermline Atheltic chief executive also knows conversationally that some fans are already starting to be selective of which matches they attend and the like.

He says the club is “mindful” to the situation many supporters are facing due to the rising cost of living.

New prime minister Liz Truss last week set out a package of measures to help individuals but so far the same has not been set out for businesses.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is to deliver a mini-budget later this week.

Fans being selective

Cook worried that earlier kick-off times during the winter would hit Dunfermline’s budget in other ways.

“On paper that sounds like a really good thing,” Cook told Courier Sport.

David Cook
David Cook said fans are already feeling the pinch. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“The reality is traditionally that usually means you get less fans through the turnstile and less match-day income generated.

“It’s a catch-22, you’re balancing more costs but lower income. So is it worth it?

“We’re a pretty lean and tight machine so the cost base is fairly low and we’ll always look at ways we can keep it as low as possible because everyone wants to see investment in the things that supporters gain value out of.

A crowd of 6,670 attended East End Park for the draw versus Falkirk, which would likely have been impacted by an earlier start.

The way things are going for individuals just now, though, some may already be choosing which games to miss.

More postponements ahead?

“I know conversationally fans are saying they are going to have to pick and choose on certain things.

“So we’re trying to be as sensitive as we can.

“The reality is the revenue that is generated tends to be either directly or indirectly from the supporters.”

The Pars chief wondered if the cost of energy will lead to more matches being postponed.

“Things like undersoil heating, a lot of those systems are run off of some form of oil or gas,” he continued.

“So you might see more cancellations as a result of frost and ice.”

We’re ‘very lucky’

Thankfully for the club, the rising cost of energy hasn’t started to hit their bills yet.

“We’re very lucky we’re on a fixed tariff,” added Cook.

Dunfermline Athletic chief executive David Cook.
Cook said the club in on a fixed energy tariff. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“Obviously, as a football club, we are really sensitive to the challenges that are going on out there for our supporters.”

That hasn’t stopped other expenses from rising.

Cook added: “We have to adjust our cost base depending on the circumstances right now. Things like the rising cost of energy.

“The national minimum wage costs and salaries increased about six months ago.

“Suppliers’ costs are rising. So yeah, we’re feeling it from a number of different sources.

“We are still waiting to see what help there will be but preparing that if that doesn’t happen, how we make sure we are OK going through winter.”

