Forfar sign Dundonian prospect Jaden Ferguson on loan from Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Forfar sign Dundonian prospect Jaden Ferguson on loan from Hearts

By Scott Lorimer
September 23 2022, 6.14pm
Jaden Ferguson in action for Lochee United last season.
Jaden Ferguson in action for Lochee United last season.

Forfar Athletic have signed teen striker Jaden Ferguson from Hearts.

The young Dundonian prospect joins Gary Irvine’s League Two side on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old came through the Celtic Academy before injury ruled him out of action.

He returned to football with Lochee United last season and turned out to be a star, chipping in goals regularly for George Shield’s Midlands Junior League side.

That form saw him catch the attention of a number of teams, with Stoke City said to have been monitoring his progress.

‘Powerful’ striker

But it was the Tynecastle side who managed to capture his signature, with Ferguson penning a deal with Hearts B in the Lowland League in the summer.

Upon signing for the Jambos, coach Steven Naismith said: “Jaden’s got real instincts as a forward. He has a sharpness in the box, along with being a really good finisher.

“He’s very powerful and got a lot qualities suited to leading the line.”

Ferguson will go straight into Forfar’s matchday squad to face Stirling Albion tomorrow.

The Station Park fixture will be the only League Two game this weekend with most teams occupied with the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Loons go in to the game, rearranged following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with no fresh injury concerns from last weekend.

Forfar will look to record their first back-to-back victories of the league campaign.

The side will be buoyed by the 2-0 win over Albion Rovers last weekend. That victory put a stop to a dismal run of five games without a win, after the side sat bottom of the SPFL.

Another three points on the board this weekend could see Irvine’s side move up to fifth in the table.

It would also allow them to build up some momentum ahead of two further home games in a row.

However, they will have to be on the ball no to see a repeat of the last meeting of the teams. Stirling came away from Angus with a 1-0 win, thanks to an Akeel Francis goal.

Despite Stirling’s off-field troubles this season, Albion are having a decent start to the campaign up in third.

Darren Young’s men come into the clash high in confidence after a 4-1 win over Stranraer last time around.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
Dick Campbell appears to admit defeat in search for new striker as Arbroath welcome…
0
Pars TV's Jordan Burt interviews manager James McPake.
'I came for one day's work experience and I'm still here' - the volunteers…
0
Raith Rovers' Kyle Connell with the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Raith Rovers striker Kyle Connell on being a 'wee guy asking loads of questions'…
Ian Murray will lead Raith Rovers into their defence of the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Ian Murray on the progress Raith Rovers have made since their opening-day defeat to…
0
Kyle Connell said Raith didn't 'click' last time at the Balmoral Stadium. Photograph: Tony Fimister.
'Why not again this year?' - Kyle Connell ready to show he and Raith…
0
Ian Murray hopes to welcome his club captain back into the squad.
Ian Murray reveals two Raith Rovers stars set to miss Cove trip but key…
0
Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa.
Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance
0
Kerr Waddell hopes to get his hands on the SPFL Trust Trophy at the end of the competition.
Kerr Waddell reveals passion for mental health community work as Montrose ace eyes SPFL…
Livingston's arena
3 talking points from Livingston v Dunfermline Reserve Cup match as Pars start with…
0
Chris Mochrie is on loan at Dunfermline from Dundee United
Dundee United's Chris Mochrie opens up on Scotland under-21 call-up after Dunfermline loan move
0

More from The Courier

McNicoll joined United this summer
From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on…
0
David Tennant in Inside Man.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Inside Man - Hannibal Lecter without the cannibalism.
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after…
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on 'fairytale' at Dundee and what's next after hanging…
0
Allan Mara with the piles of rubble on Girvan Gardens, Whitfield
Fly-tippers 'back with a vengeance' as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0

Editor's Picks