Forfar sign Dundonian prospect Jaden Ferguson on loan from Hearts

Forfar Athletic have signed teen striker Jaden Ferguson from Hearts.

The young Dundonian prospect joins Gary Irvine’s League Two side on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old came through the Celtic Academy before injury ruled him out of action.

He returned to football with Lochee United last season and turned out to be a star, chipping in goals regularly for George Shield’s Midlands Junior League side.

Lochee United FC have signed Ex Celtic and Scotland starlet Jaden Ferguson. Welcome to Lochee United FC Jaden ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/XzyndHuULr — George shields (@georgeshields15) March 8, 2022

That form saw him catch the attention of a number of teams, with Stoke City said to have been monitoring his progress.

‘Powerful’ striker

But it was the Tynecastle side who managed to capture his signature, with Ferguson penning a deal with Hearts B in the Lowland League in the summer.

Upon signing for the Jambos, coach Steven Naismith said: “Jaden’s got real instincts as a forward. He has a sharpness in the box, along with being a really good finisher.

“He’s very powerful and got a lot qualities suited to leading the line.”

Ferguson will go straight into Forfar’s matchday squad to face Stirling Albion tomorrow.

Absolutely delighted to sign for @JamTarts can’t wait to get started 🇱🇻🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/dK0R04y4tA — Jaden Ferguson (@Jadenferguson10) July 18, 2022

The Station Park fixture will be the only League Two game this weekend with most teams occupied with the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Loons go in to the game, rearranged following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with no fresh injury concerns from last weekend.

Forfar will look to record their first back-to-back victories of the league campaign.

The side will be buoyed by the 2-0 win over Albion Rovers last weekend. That victory put a stop to a dismal run of five games without a win, after the side sat bottom of the SPFL.

Another three points on the board this weekend could see Irvine’s side move up to fifth in the table.

It would also allow them to build up some momentum ahead of two further home games in a row.

However, they will have to be on the ball no to see a repeat of the last meeting of the teams. Stirling came away from Angus with a 1-0 win, thanks to an Akeel Francis goal.

Despite Stirling’s off-field troubles this season, Albion are having a decent start to the campaign up in third.

Darren Young’s men come into the clash high in confidence after a 4-1 win over Stranraer last time around.