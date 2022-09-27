Raith Rovers passing stats show they are Championship’s best in possession – but lacking in key area

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers’ form has been erratic so far this season but there has been at last one constant – their ability to retain the ball.

While they didn’t have the majority of it in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Cove Rangers in the SPFL Trust Trophy they have attempted more passes than any other Scottish Championship side, according to Wyscout.

They also boast the highest average possession with 54% and the best passing accuracy with 74%.

Team captain Scott Brown has attempted more passes than any other player in the league, with Liam Dick, Connor O’Riordan and Ryan Nolan all in the top 10.

Key passers

Four players – Nolan, Brown, O’Riordan and Aidan Connolly – are in the top 30 for passing accuracy. Only Inverness have more with five.

As a team Rovers have also completed the second most key passes (26) – a pass which leads to a shot at goal – than all but Partick Thistle (30).

They have also completed more progressive runs (94) than all but this weekend’s opponents Queen’s Park (98).

As well as goals coming from all over the pitch – nine players have shared their 16 goals in all competitions – Rovers are creating all over the pitch.

Connolly, Jamie Gullan and Ethan Ross are all joint fourth with four key passes. Dick, Dylan Easton and Ross Millen all have three.

For progressive runs Aidan Connolly is sixth overall in the Championship with 17, Ross has 15, Stanton has 12 and Easton has 11.

Kyle Connell’s goal versus Ayr is a great example of these things in action: patiently passing from the back before Connolly beats a man and feeds the striker.

YESTERDAY'S GOALS (1/3) | 🎥 @KyleConnell9 scored his first goal for the Rovers with a lovely turn and finish to put us 1-0 up. Full highlights can be viewed on the @RaithTV YouTube channel 👇https://t.co/ZbzgRtIOEm#IMaRover pic.twitter.com/Ee3ZpdvkFO — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) September 18, 2022

Breaking down in final third

However there are three passing metrics where Ian Murray’s side fall short.

Raith have a low accuracy as a team when it comes to passes to the final third, through passes and long passes.

This perhaps speaks to the lack of a target man in the squad.

If that final piece of business is completed and is successful it could make Rovers a real force in the Championship.

As well as chalking up some impressive passing stats there has been visible recent improvement as a number of new players bed in and others adapt to new methods.