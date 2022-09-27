Raith Rovers passing stats show they are Championship’s best in possession – but lacking in key area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers passing stats show they are Championship’s best in possession – but lacking in key area

By Craig Cairns
September 27 2022, 1.02pm Updated: September 27 2022, 1.46pm
From left: Connor O'Riordan, Scott Brown and Sam Stanton in the recent win over Ayr United.
From left: Connor O'Riordan, Scott Brown and Sam Stanton in the recent win over Ayr United.

Raith Rovers’ form has been erratic so far this season but there has been at last one constant – their ability to retain the ball.

While they didn’t have the majority of it in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Cove Rangers in the SPFL Trust Trophy they have attempted more passes than any other Scottish Championship side, according to Wyscout.

They also boast the highest average possession with 54% and the best passing accuracy with 74%.

Raith have attempted more passes and have the best passing accuracy in the Championship. Source: Wyscout.

Team captain Scott Brown has attempted more passes than any other player in the league, with Liam Dick, Connor O’Riordan and Ryan Nolan all in the top 10.

Key passers

Four players – Nolan, Brown, O’Riordan and Aidan Connolly – are in the top 30 for passing accuracy. Only Inverness have more with five.

As a team Rovers have also completed the second most key passes (26) – a pass which leads to a shot at goal – than all but Partick Thistle (30).

They have also completed more progressive runs (94) than all but this weekend’s opponents Queen’s Park (98).

As well as goals coming from all over the pitch – nine players have shared their 16 goals in all competitions – Rovers are creating all over the pitch.

Connolly, Jamie Gullan and Ethan Ross are all joint fourth with four key passes. Dick, Dylan Easton and Ross Millen all have three.

For progressive runs Aidan Connolly is sixth overall in the Championship with 17, Ross has 15, Stanton has 12 and Easton has 11.

Kyle Connell’s goal versus Ayr is a great example of these things in action: patiently passing from the back before Connolly beats a man and feeds the striker.

Breaking down in final third

However there are three passing metrics where Ian Murray’s side fall short.

Raith have a low accuracy as a team when it comes to passes to the final third, through passes and long passes.

This perhaps speaks to the lack of a target man in the squad.

If that final piece of business is completed and is successful it could make Rovers a real force in the Championship.

As well as chalking up some impressive passing stats there has been visible recent improvement as a number of new players bed in and others adapt to new methods.

[[title]]

[[text]]
Editor's Picks