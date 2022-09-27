Stevie Crawford hails ‘fantastic’ East Fife after leaving to become Dundee United assistant manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Dundee United assistant manager Stevie Crawford “learned a hell of a lot” during his spell at East Fife.

The former Scotland striker joined up with Liam Fox at Tannadice after less than a year at The Fifers.

Crawford failed to save the club from relegation but recruited well in the summer before a good start to their League 2 campaign.

He leaves East Fife fourth in a competitive League 2 after eight matches played.

Courier Sport understands that Scott Agnew and Gary Naysmith are interested in the vacancy after Raith Rovers confirmed their assistant manager’s departure.

Saying goodbyes

Crawford attended Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Arbroath but did not take charge of the side.

“I thought it was only right that coaches Greig McDonald, Paul Thomson and Lindsay Hamilton took the team,” he said.

“The reason why I wanted to come along was that I wanted to say my goodbyes to the players and everyone around the club face-to-face.”

Crawford began his managerial career at Bayview when he became player-manager in 2009.

He then had coaching roles at Falkirk, Hearts, MK Dons and Dunfermline Athletic before taking up become Pars manager in 2019.

Similarities in United role

“The club was fantastic to me in my first spell as player-manager, I have learned a hell of a lot in my time as a coach or a manager,” added Crawford.

He is now part of the set-up at Dundee United, a return to full-time which he found difficult to turn down.

Though he sees some similarities with his role at the Premiership club.

“It’s a hard one because I have really enjoyed being back at East Fife, albeit with frustrations at not managing to save the club from relegation last season,” said Crawford.

“In the summer, there is the challenge of recruitment as the budget gets cut with dropping down to League 2 – but giving young boys an opportunity.”

He added: “I also said to the first-team boys at East Fife that if you look at the similarities and my beliefs, Dundee United are a similar model.

“Albeit they are playing at the top level but they are in a situation where they’ll give young players an opportunity.”