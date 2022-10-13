John Potter to assess fitness of Kelty Hearts stars ahead of ‘massive’ match versus Clyde

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Potter is taking it “day by day” when it comes to assessing the fitness of his injured stars.

The Kelty Hearts manager was without Nathan Austin and Jordan Forster for Tuesday night’s win over Queen of the South.

The duo picked up injuries in the previous match and were joined on the treatment table by Lewis Martin who was taken off early in the second half versus Queens.

“Hopefully just a tight hamstring,” said Potter.

“We got him to half-time – we said let’s see how you are second half, but it was pretty early we could tell he was just tight.

“Fingers crossed it’s nothing too serious and we’ve got him early enough.”

Other fitness tests

The Kelty boss said that Austin and Forster will also be assessed ahead of Saturday’s match at home to Clyde.

“Jordon is hopefully a wee bit better than Fash but, again, it’s day by day,” added Potter. We’ll see where we are.”

Kallum Higginbotham made his return to the starting line-up again and deputised well in attack for Austin.

At the back Tam O’Ware also made his return to the starting XI – after a significantly longer spell out.

O’Ware had come off the bench in the previous two but made his first start since early August.

“He was brilliant,” said Potter, despite the “stop-start” season so far for the defender.

Difficult test

Kelty host an out-of-form Clyde next – who have lost all but one of their games since the sides last met.

Tuesday’s result took Kelty above Clyde in League 1. Saturday gives them the chance to pull six points ahead of the ninth-placed side.

“It’s massive,” said the Kelty boss.

“Saturday will be a difficult game. They beat us, probably convincingly they would say, the last time.

“We were very good for 45 minutes against them, and poor in the second 45.

“Another difficult game, but hopefully everybody came through Tuesday and we’ve got a fully fit squad – nearly – to pick from.”