Nikolay Todorov says Dunfermline should treat every single game like a derby after helping Pars to victory

Nikolay Todorov is up to six goals for the season after he put Dunfermline Athletic ahead against Kelty Hearts.

Darren Lyon then equalised in style before Craig Wighton’s goal separated the sides.

It leaves the Pars four points clear at the top of League 1 after Edinburgh drew at Peterhead.

Todorov had to bide his time to become a regular in the starting XI as James McPake started the season with his three other No 9s as a front three.

The Bulgarian’s physicality has been vital at times to provide another option versus a defensive set-up.

In Saturday’s more open game this attribute was still key up against Tam O’Ware and Jordan Forster.

Incident with Forster

Todorov was booked after an off-the-ball tussle with the latter.

“I don’t know [what happened],” he said.

“He pulled my shirt and I think that they probably targeted me to try and get me booked because they couldn’t deal with us up top.

“I don’t know what has happened there but in my opinion if I am getting booked he should be getting booked as well because he was pulling my shirt.

“It doesn’t matter, as long as we have the three points we can move on.”

The Pars take on Falkirk next, who bounced back from defeat at home to Kelty with a convincing win at Queen of the South.

Mentality

That match needs no explanation as to how fierce the rivalry is.

Asked if the battle with Kelty felt like a derby, Todorov replied: “I think you need to approach every game as a derby.

“They are important games, especially here at home when teams just come and sit in.

“It is very hard to break them so we are delighted to score two today.

“The boys defending was great at the end and Deniz [Mehmet] pulled off a few good saves. They did their jobs.

“It is important to win every single game and it feels like a derby every single time for us.”