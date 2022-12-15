Ben Armour has a spring in his step after getting his career back on track at Forfar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Armour will be rushed off his feet in the Boxing Day sales – but the Forfar star won’t care because he has a spring in his step.

Armour will be back working in his day job at popular clothing store Zara as post-Christmas shoppers try to grab a bargain.

And while he knows he’s in for a big shift, Armour will be ready for it now that his football career is firmly back on track.

The Loons attacker has now fully recovered from a recurring muscle injury that he feared may end his career before it started.

He had several injury break-downs before visiting a specialist in Leeds, paid for by last club Alloa.

Now with two goals in two matches to help Forfar claim back-to-back wins, Armour is firmly back in the game.

“The problems started just before Covid,” said Armour.

“I tore my hamstring when I was at Peterhead and every time I tried to come back I kept breaking down again.

“I left Peterhead and went to Alloa and that’s when it all changed for me.

“They went the extra mile to try and find out what the issue was and paid for me to see a specialist in Leeds.

“I travelled up and down the road for three weeks for sessions and the specialist sorted it.

“He gave me a special type of epidural injection that has taken the problem away.

“I’ll always be grateful to Alloa for what they did.

“They didn’t get the benefit of me playing but I left there on very good terms and they’ve helped keep my career going.

“I’m fully fit and I hope it’s showing in the way I’m playing right now.”

Ben Armour: Things are looking up at Forfar

Alloa’s loss is Forfar’s gain and Armour is positively beaming at how things are going at Station Park under new boss Ray McKinnon.

The Angus side have drawn two and won two to move off the bottom of League Two since McKinnon’s appointment in November.

“The manager has made an instant impact,” added Armour, 24.

“I was gutted when Gary Irvine and Gary Harkins left and feel we let them down.

“But as soon as we were looking for a new manager I wanted Ray McKinnon.

“I was a youngster at Morton when he was there and he has so much experience.

“He’s worked at a high level and won things and he’s incredibly positive with the squad.

“Things are already looking up for us. We are only four points away from the play-offs and we need to keep going.

“It’s going well for me too. It will be a bit crazy at my work on Boxing Day with all the shoppers but I’m really happy at work and at football.”