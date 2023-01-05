Ryan Dow signs for Arbroath as ex-Dundee United star reunites with Dick Campbell – 12 years on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Dow has been reunited with Dick Campbell again – 12 years after his last spell working with the Arbroath manager.

Former Dundee United and Dunfermline attacker Dow has agreed an 18-month deal at Arbroath after completing a move from Peterhead.

And as he prepares to make his debut against Inverness on Saturday, Dow is looking forward to working with Campbell again.

Dow played for a Campbell-led Forfar as a fresh-faced teenager during a loan spell from United in 2011, leading Loons to the Championship play-offs.

Now 31, Dow is back playing for one of his first bosses.

“I gave Ryan a big cuddle at training the other night to welcome him to Arbroath,” said Campbell.

Ryan Dow Arbroath FC are delighted to announce the signing of attacking midfielder Ryan Dow from Peterhead. Ryan has vast experience of the Scottish Premiership and Championship and we look forward to seeing him play for Arbroath. Welcome to the Club!https://t.co/3qprVo2bk0 pic.twitter.com/hXgeDYXZFR — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 5, 2023

“Then I told him to get to work. Ryan doesn’t need to be told twice to work hard because he’s that type of lad.

“He won’t hide, he’ll always come looking for the ball and he believes in his own ability. He likes to take men on and create things.

“I still remember working with him 12 years ago and he was a great player back then. Now he’s a very experienced one.

“The most important thing is Ryan really wants to be at Arbroath and has a hunger and desire to do well.

“He can play a number of positions for us – up front, wide, just off the striker or in midfield. That will give us an additional threat going forward.”

Ryan Dow is signing no. 4 for Arbroath

Dow becomes Campbell’s fourth capture of the January transfer window.

New boys Joao Balde, Sean Adarkwa and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni all made their debuts in the 4-2 win over Dundee.

Campbell is still on the hunt for more players but is looking forward to seeing what Dow can bring.

Dow played 112 times for United after initially coming through the ranks at Dundee.

And with over 300 appearances for United, Dunfermline, Ross County and Peterhead he will add experience to the Arbroath ranks.

Dow added: “When I spoke to the manager I told him I couldn’t believe it was 12 years since I last worked with him.

“I was on loan at Forfar from Dundee United and really enjoyed my time there. I played the last three or four months of the season and we got into the play-offs to go up to the Championship.

“I’m 31 now and I want to enjoy my football and I’m really looking forward to working with Dick Campbell again.”