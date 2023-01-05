Ryan Dow signs for Arbroath as ex-Dundee United star reunites with Dick Campbell – 12 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Dow signs for Arbroath as ex-Dundee United star reunites with Dick Campbell – 12 years on

By Ewan Smith
January 5 2023, 6.06pm Updated: January 5 2023, 6.22pm
Ryan Dow has signed for Arbroath on an 18-month deal. Image: Arbroath FC
Ryan Dow has signed for Arbroath on an 18-month deal. Image: Arbroath FC

Ryan Dow has been reunited with Dick Campbell again – 12 years after his last spell working with the Arbroath manager.

Former Dundee United and Dunfermline attacker Dow has agreed an 18-month deal at Arbroath after completing a move from Peterhead.

And as he prepares to make his debut against Inverness on Saturday, Dow is looking forward to working with Campbell again.

Dow played for a Campbell-led Forfar as a fresh-faced teenager during a loan spell from United in 2011, leading Loons to the Championship play-offs.

Now 31, Dow is back playing for one of his first bosses.

“I gave Ryan a big cuddle at training the other night to welcome him to Arbroath,” said Campbell.

“Then I told him to get to work. Ryan doesn’t need to be told twice to work hard because he’s that type of lad.

“He won’t hide, he’ll always come looking for the ball and he believes in his own ability. He likes to take men on and create things.

“I still remember working with him 12 years ago and he was a great player back then. Now he’s a very experienced one.

“The most important thing is Ryan really wants to be at Arbroath and has a hunger and desire to do well.

“He can play a number of positions for us – up front, wide, just off the striker or in midfield. That will give us an additional threat going forward.”

Ryan Dow is signing no. 4 for Arbroath

Ryan Dow has a wealth of experience from his time at Dunfermline and Dundee United. Image: SNS

Dow becomes Campbell’s fourth capture of the January transfer window.

New boys Joao Balde, Sean Adarkwa and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni all made their debuts in the 4-2 win over Dundee.

Campbell is still on the hunt for more players but is looking forward to seeing what Dow can bring.

Dow played 112 times for United after initially coming through the ranks at Dundee.

And with over 300 appearances for United, Dunfermline, Ross County and Peterhead he will add experience to the Arbroath ranks.

Dow added: “When I spoke to the manager I told him I couldn’t believe it was 12 years since I last worked with him.

“I was on loan at Forfar from Dundee United and really enjoyed my time there. I played the last three or four months of the season and we got into the play-offs to go up to the Championship.

“I’m 31 now and I want to enjoy my football and I’m really looking forward to working with Dick Campbell again.”

