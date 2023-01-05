Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for a man wearing a balaclava who sexually assaulted a woman in a Dundee park.

The 46-year-old victim was walking in Powrie Park in Fintry, near Cheviot Crescent, at around 7.25pm on Wednesday when she was approached by the man.

He assaulted her before fleeing in the direction of Jack Martin Way.

Police say the suspect is 6ft tall and middle aged, with a heavy or athletic build and broad shoulders.

Sex attack suspect dressed all in black

He was wearing a black balaclava, a black zip-up hoodie, black jogging bottoms and black and white trainers.

Police want anyone with information to come forward, including a dog walker and a man on an electric bike who were spotted in the park at the time.

Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have any information about this incident to get in touch.

Police dashcam appeal

“If anyone saw or noticed anything suspicious, or has any information on the suspect, please do get in touch with us.

“In particular, anyone with a dashcam is asked to check the footage as it may have captured images which could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, referencing incident number 3097 of January 4.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.