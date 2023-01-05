Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park

By Matteo Bell
January 5 2023, 6.26pm Updated: January 6 2023, 7.45am
The woman was attacked near Cheviot Crescent. Image: Google Street View
The woman was attacked near Cheviot Crescent. Image: Google Street View

Police are hunting for a man wearing a balaclava who sexually assaulted a woman in a Dundee park.

The 46-year-old victim was walking in Powrie Park in Fintry, near Cheviot Crescent, at around 7.25pm on Wednesday when she was approached by the man.

He assaulted her before fleeing in the direction of Jack Martin Way.

Police say the suspect is 6ft tall and middle aged, with a heavy or athletic build and broad shoulders.

Sex attack suspect dressed all in black

He was wearing a black balaclava, a black zip-up hoodie, black jogging bottoms and black and white trainers.

Police want anyone with information to come forward, including a dog walker and a man on an electric bike who were spotted in the park at the time.

Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have any information about this incident to get in touch.

Police dashcam appeal

“If anyone saw or noticed anything suspicious, or has any information on the suspect, please do get in touch with us.

“In particular, anyone with a dashcam is asked to check the footage as it may have captured images which could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, referencing incident number 3097 of January 4.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

