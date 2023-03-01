Scout report: What type of player is Kelty Hearts loanee Kanayo Megwa who starred in Youth League versus Dortmund?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kanayo Megwa signed a new deal with Hibernian on the same day it was announced he would see out the season at New Central Park.

The right-back was one of two capital captures on loan as soon after Kelty Hearts revealed that centre-back Arron Darge had also joined on loan until the end of the campaign.

Kelty manager John Potter said last week that Jason Thomson’s injury could force his hand and after he sat out Saturday’s draw with Peterhead the club moved to bring in Megwa.

The 18-year-old will continue to train and play with the Hibs development team and on Wednesday signed a new deal that will keep him at Easter Road until 2025.

Uefa Youth League appearances

Megwa was part of Hibs’ recent Uefa Youth League campaign, playing in all five matches and including an impressive performance versus Borussia Dortmund.

“He did very well against Samuel Bamba of Dortmund to the extent the winger was subbed after 67 minutes and threw a strop in the dugout,” said Edinburgh Evening News journalist Patrick McPartlin.

“Often in the under-18 league or in development squad matches he’s coming up against players who are perhaps smaller or slighter, whereas Dortmund were bigger physically but he dealt with it well.”

The London-born defender was identified by the Edinburgh club while playing for the Brooke House College Football Academy – which counts Dunfermline’s Nikolay Todorov among its graduates – during an open trial.

“He was either an ever-present or near-ever-present for the under-18s as they won the league last season, playing at centre-back, wing-back, and right-back,” added McPartlin.

Benefitting from experience

McPartlin has seen Megwa up close a number of times and added that since playing for the development team he has played at centre-back.

There he has benefitted from playing alongside the experienced Darren McGregor in the development squad this season.

He also made two appearances at right-back for the first team in preseason friendlies.

“He is very composed on the ball, has a good eye for a pass and is very tenacious in the tackle,” added McPartlin.

“He’s not the biggest attacking threat and he’s not the tallest but he gets in good positions at set-pieces – something that he’s improved in his time at Hibs.”

The signing of a two-year extension suggests a future at East Road for Megwa, who is said to be highly rated among a number of senior figures at the club, including manager Lee Johnson.