Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal

Arbroath have won their appeal against Ricky Little’s controversial red card at Hamilton.

Little was sent off just 18 minutes into their 0-0 draw at Accies after hauling down Jean-Pierre Tiehi.

At the time, referee Craig Napier believed Little had ‘denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity’ by cutting off Tiehi’s route to goal.

But TV replays appeared to show Tiehi had lost control of the ball and was heading away from goal with Arbroath skipper Tam O’Brien in a position of cover.

Both Arbroath no 2 Ian Campbell and Hamilton boss John Rankin admitted their surprise at the red card.

O’Brien also claimed that Tiehi didn’t want Little to see red.

Lichties appealed the sending-off and, following an SFA fast track tribunal, the red card has been rescinded and replaced with a yellow.

Little will now be available for Arbroath’s clash with Morton on March 17.