Hunt for four youths after old Dundee hospital site vandalism

Police are hunting for four youths after vehicles and buildings were vandalised at a former hospital site in Dundee.

Several windows on construction vehicles and renovated buildings were smashed at the old Strathmartine Hospital on Craigmill Road between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday.

Officers believe three males and one female, aged 12 to 14, could be responsible for the incidents.

They say the damage value is expected to be considerable.

The hospital site – where 18 buildings have been pulled down to make way for 200 new homes – has been a magnet for vandals since its final closure in 2003.

Police appeal for dash cam footage

Constable Stephen Adam, from Carnoustie Police Office, said: “A group of four youths, three males and one female, aged 12 to 14, all wearing dark clothing, were seen leaving the site around the material time.

“This group were directly involved in causing damage to a site vehicle as they went.

“If you were in the area and have not already spoken to me, please come forward with any information you have.

“I would also be keen to hear from any passing motorists with dash cameras that were in the area at the time, as you may have footage that could assist us in identifying the persons responsible”.

Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on telephone number 0800 555 111.

People are asked to quote incident reference number PS-20230306- 0464.