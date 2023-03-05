Tam O’Brien claims Hamilton striker didn’t want Ricky Little to see red as Arbroath ‘rediscover DNA’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Tam O’Brien claims Hamilton striker didn’t want Ricky Little to see red as Arbroath ‘rediscover DNA’

By Ewan Smith
March 5 2023, 10.30am
Ricky Little was red carded by Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
Ricky Little was red carded by Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS

Tam O’Brien claims Hamilton striker Jean-Pierre Tiehi railed against referee Craig Napier’s controversial decision to send off Ricky Little.

Arbroath defender Little was red carded just 18 minutes into his side’s battling 0-0 draw with relegation rivals Accies for hauling down Tiehi.

But with TV replays later showing O’Brien in a position of cover, the Lichties skipper believes the incident spoiled the contest.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was booked in the aftermath of the decision and later red carded for confronting fourth official Stewart Luke.

However, O’Brien believes even Accies wanted Little to be reprieved.

Ricky Little red card ‘harsh’

 

Arbroath will now have to decide if the incident merits an appeal but they could have strong grounds to do so.

“At the time I didn’t think it was a sending off,” said O’Brien. “I’ve not seen it back yet but a few people have told me it wasn’t a red.

“Even their striker didn’t want Ricky to get sent off because he felt it would ruin the game. He said he didn’t want it to be red.

“It can be frustrating against ten men and that team isn’t going to play free-flowing football, they will sit in.

“I spoke to the referee and he said I was the last man but didn’t think I was getting there.

“I don’t know what the rules are. He sees me as last man but I don’t know what that means.

Ricky Little was harshly treated, according to Arbroath captain Tam O’Brien. Image: SNS

“I don’t think the ball was going towards the keeper. He took a touch and it was going away from goal.

“The referee pulled out the red card straight away. It’s a big game and there are two clubs down at the bottom trying to survive and that happened.

“It’s hard for referees. They are always going to get criticism so we had to just get on with it.”

‘Arbroath DNA is back’ says Tam O’Brien

Arbroath bravely battled on and held out for what could yet prove to be a valuable point.

And while they are still behind Accies and Cove in the survival race, O’Brien feels Arbroath’s trademark style is back.

Tam O’Brien is back to his brilliant best for Arbroath. Image: SNS

He added: “We are getting our DNA back. Everyone is pressing and even with ten men we are forcing mistakes.

“Since we’ve been in the Championship teams have hated playing against Arbroath.

“We are always smothering them and pressing in packs. We have been guilty of not doing that a few times this year.

“But we’re back to that now and it gives us a chance.”

