Tam O’Brien claims Hamilton striker didn’t want Ricky Little to see red as Arbroath ‘rediscover DNA’

Tam O’Brien claims Hamilton striker Jean-Pierre Tiehi railed against referee Craig Napier’s controversial decision to send off Ricky Little.

Arbroath defender Little was red carded just 18 minutes into his side’s battling 0-0 draw with relegation rivals Accies for hauling down Tiehi.

But with TV replays later showing O’Brien in a position of cover, the Lichties skipper believes the incident spoiled the contest.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was booked in the aftermath of the decision and later red carded for confronting fourth official Stewart Luke.

However, O’Brien believes even Accies wanted Little to be reprieved.

Ricky Little red card ‘harsh’

A big call from referee Craig Napier! Ricky Little is sent off for pulling down Jean-Pierre Tiehi 🟥 Was there a man covering? 🤔#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/BFuWZ7LcQL — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) March 3, 2023

Arbroath will now have to decide if the incident merits an appeal but they could have strong grounds to do so.

“At the time I didn’t think it was a sending off,” said O’Brien. “I’ve not seen it back yet but a few people have told me it wasn’t a red.

“Even their striker didn’t want Ricky to get sent off because he felt it would ruin the game. He said he didn’t want it to be red.

“It can be frustrating against ten men and that team isn’t going to play free-flowing football, they will sit in.

“I spoke to the referee and he said I was the last man but didn’t think I was getting there.

“I don’t know what the rules are. He sees me as last man but I don’t know what that means.

“I don’t think the ball was going towards the keeper. He took a touch and it was going away from goal.

“The referee pulled out the red card straight away. It’s a big game and there are two clubs down at the bottom trying to survive and that happened.

“It’s hard for referees. They are always going to get criticism so we had to just get on with it.”

‘Arbroath DNA is back’ says Tam O’Brien

Arbroath bravely battled on and held out for what could yet prove to be a valuable point.

And while they are still behind Accies and Cove in the survival race, O’Brien feels Arbroath’s trademark style is back.

He added: “We are getting our DNA back. Everyone is pressing and even with ten men we are forcing mistakes.

“Since we’ve been in the Championship teams have hated playing against Arbroath.

“We are always smothering them and pressing in packs. We have been guilty of not doing that a few times this year.

“But we’re back to that now and it gives us a chance.”