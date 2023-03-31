Matty Todd wants to ‘keep adding more goals’ and picks his favourites after signing new deal at Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boyhood Pars fan Matty Todd is looking forward to continued improvement at Dunfermline after penning a new three-year deal.

The versatile midfielder has scored 10 times this season, though his manager said the player is disappointed he isn’t closer to 20.

Double figures going into the final stage of the season is a good return and many have been spectacular.

Two goals in particular stand out for Todd.

Favourite strikes

“I liked the one at Alloa away when I had to control of the chip over the keeper, and the one at Clyde away which sealed the victory for us,” he said.

Todd’s goal v Alloa:

Todd’s goal v Clyde:

“The target was just to add more goals and assists to my game.

“I really wanted to do that and it is something the manager always goes on about – he wants his midfielders to score goals.

“I’m delighted to add that to my game but I want to keep on adding more and more to take it to another level.”

Todd had 18 months left on his current deal and it was an easy decision for him to sign an improved contract.

“I just want to keep on improving and getting better working under James [McPake] and Dave [Mackay].

“That was the main point, they are here to stay and so am I.”

Pars connection

The 21-year-old is part of a sizable list of Pars fans in the KDM Group East End Park dressing room.

As well as Todd, there are Paul Allan, Miller Fenton, Andrew Tod, Sam Young and Chris Hamilton.

Todd, who is hoping to return this weekend versus Kelty Hearts after picking up a dead leg against Edinburgh, added: “I jokingly said that if I wasn’t fit for next week I would be in the away end.”

He also praised those who have helped him ever since he came to the club as a 16-year-old, including the manager of Saturday’s opponents John Potter.

“John Potter had a massive influence on me,” he said.

“He brought me in as a young kid when I was 16 years old and offered me that contract.

“I worked with him before he left the club to go to Sunderland but when Potts was here he was brilliant with all the young boys, great to work with.”