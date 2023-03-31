PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can enjoy a free break

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of Fife families hit by the cost-of-living crisis will soon enjoy a free seaside holiday thanks to a local company.

Abbeyford Leisure has gifted a two-bedroom holiday home to the Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy.

And it means centre users will be able to get away from it all with a break at Elie Holiday Park at Shell Bay.

For some, it will be their first ever family holiday.

And Cottage Centre manager Pauline Buchan said staff were “absolutely blown away” with Abbeyford’s generosity.

The modern static caravan includes a deck, living area and fully-equipped kitchen and is just a stone’s throw from the beach.

Pauline said: “This will not only provide opportunities for our children and families to have some time out from the challenges they face on a daily basis but it will allow them the opportunity to make new, positive and enriching memories that will last a lifetime.”

‘Helping to create magical memories’

Abbeyford Leisure started working with the Cottage Family Centre around a year ago.

It donated a number of items to the centre’s pioneering Big Hoose Project, which has helped around 40,000 families in its first year.

Head of marketing Peter Davies said: “Last summer we boosted our commitment to the charity by giving away several free holidays to some of the families they support.

“We know that for many families their time away with us was their first ever family holiday.

“We wanted to go one step further and help create more magical memories.”

The donated home is for the sole use of the Cottage Family Centre and its families.

Cottage Family Centre encourages families to get involved

The Cottage was originally developed by a group of local parents.

Established in 1987, its purpose is to provide a family centre which caters for the needs of children aged 16 and under.

The charity adopts a community development approach that puts the aspirations of families at its core.

And families are encouraged to get involved in the centre’s management and development.